Hillsborough County Consumer & Veterans Services and the Veterans Council of Hillsborough County will host the 60th annual Veterans Day Tribute at 10 a.m. on Monday, November 11, on the grounds of Veterans Memorial Park and Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum, located at 3602 U.S. 301 N. in Tampa.

In the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the 2024 Veterans Day Tribute will focus on unity through service in the face of adversity, saluting veterans of all military branches, many of whom continue to answer the call of duty for their communities. Storm damage to Veterans Memorial Park has been mitigated with care and honor, restoring the grounds and amphitheater for a family-friendly celebration that is free and open to all.

The outdoor Veterans Day Tribute will consist of a patriotic ceremony followed by food, games and music, including:

Keynote speaker Col. Edward Szczepanik, commander of the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base.

Special guest Bryan Stern of the Grey Bull Rescue Foundation.

Live music from the Randy McNeeley Band and Guitars 4 Vets.

JROTC color guard and Veterans Council Awards.

Corn hole games and an inflatable obstacle course.

Flu shots for veterans from James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and a variety of resources for veterans and military families.

For the eighth consecutive year, the national Veterans Day Committee of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has named Hillsborough County’s Veterans Memorial Park and Rear Admiral LeRoy Collins, Jr. Veterans Museum to its list of official Regional Veterans Day Sites, a recognition of excellence for patriotism and honor to the nation’s military. The park is free and open daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., and the community is encouraged to tour its many monuments.

For more information about the 60th annual Veterans Day Tribute or Veterans Memorial Park, visit https://hcfl.gov/veterans or call 813-635-8316.