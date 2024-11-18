The Kittie Corral Holly Jolly Market

Kittie Corral presents its annual Holly Jolly Market, a free family event that you do not want to miss. There will be over 100 vendors bringing you everything for Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and the New Year. You will also be able to get your ‘fairy hair’ done and meet the special guests, Santa and Mrs. Claus.

It will take place on Saturday, November 16, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Lake Wimauma Convention Center, located at 5408 SR 674 in Wimauma. To help support Kittie Corral during the event, please bring new, unopened Fancy Feast wet cat food; new, unopened Blue Buffalo Wilderness Grain Free Dry Food; or any brand of unscented clumping cat litter to be entered into a drawing for a Wawa gift card.





Country Villa Estates Christmas Craft Fair

Country Villa Estates mobile home community, located at 1800 Amberwood Dr. in Riverview, off Bloomingdale Avenue, would like to invite everyone to its Christmas Craft Fair and Yard Sale on Saturday and Sunday, November 16 and 17, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Stop by the craft fair in the clubhouse, which will have a wide variety of Holiday ideas, including gifts, jewelry, ornaments and all kinds of goodies. Next, drive around and check out the yard sale for any treasures.

Timely Treasures Arts & Crafts Fair

Avoid the crowded malls and support local artisans this holiday season. The United Methodist Church of Sun City Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center, is holding its Timely Treasures Arts & Crafts Fair on Saturday, November 30, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

The premier event will host carefully selected vendors displaying a wide range of unique and handmade items created by talented local artists and craftspeople. Browse through stunning artworks, unique jewelry, exquisite pottery as well as craftspeople working in mediums including glass, paper, wood and textiles, as well as soaps, candles and much more.

Jingle Bell Bazaar In Ybor City

Come and enjoy a free, fun, festive holiday event in Tampa’s historic Ybor City at the annual Jingle Bell Bazaar. The Jingle Bell Bazaar is Ybor City’s largest family holiday festival, featuring live music bands, entertainment performances, food trucks, face painting, balloon artists and holiday-themed shopping. Santa will be there, and children can get free photographs with him.

The event takes place on Sunday, December 15, from 12-6 p.m. at Centennial Park, located at 1800 E. 8th Ave. in Tampa. Additional information can be found at the event’s website, www.jinglebellbazaar.com.

Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. Holiday Market

Cozy up with Bullfrog Creek Brewing Co. at its holiday market on Sunday, December 15, from 12 Noon-4 p.m. Get into the festive spirit as you stroll through the market filled with local vendors offering handmade treasures. Enjoy some craft beer, warm up with a delicious hot chocolate topped with marshmallows and sample tasty food while you soak in the atmosphere. Whether shopping or just enjoying the vibe, there is something for everyone.

Festival Of Lights And Santa’s Village

Your hometown holiday festival returns in 2024 with more lights, new entertainment and the gift of family fun. From Thanksgiving Day until New Year’s Eve, Tampa Bay’s Festival of Lights, located at 215 Sydney Washer Rd. in Dover, will dazzle families with more than 1 million lights along its expanded 2- mile drive, which includes the new Santa’s Winter Wonderland area. Santa’s Village is packed with holiday-themed rides, a market, craft stations, camel rides and more, providing endless fun.





Christmas Lane In Plant City

Christmas Lane is returning to Plant City. Over 2,000 volunteer hours have prepared this winter wonderland full of the magic of Christmas at every turn. With more than 1.5 million lights adorning over 200 Christmas trees that range from 4-40 feet tall, the displays are sure to delight. Make sure that you visit and write your letters to Santa, as well as decorate ornaments and have your face painted. There is also live entertainment on select nights.

Christmas Lane is open 6-10 p.m. from Friday, November 29, through Tuesday, December 24, at the Strawberry Festival Fairgrounds, located at 303 Berryfest Place in Plant City. Additional information can be found on its website at https://christmaslane.com/.

Brandon Parade Of Lights

Christmas is a time of bringing people together, and that is exactly what the Brandon Parade of Lights will do on Saturday, December 14. The Greater Brandon and Valrico/Fishhawk chambers of commerce felt it was time to bring a large-scale holiday event to the community. The parade will begin at 5:30 p.m. and run the length of Oakfield Drive, heading west from Parsons Avenue to Lakewood Drive.

To find out more about the event, visit https://brandonparadeoflights.com/ or check out the Brandon Parade of Lights Facebook page.