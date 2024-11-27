The Feel the Love Campaign, initiated by the Lennox Foundation in 2009, provides free heating and cooling equipment to deserving individuals and families. With over $12 million in donated equipment and more than 2,300 installations completed, the campaign is dedicated to supporting community heroes and making a lasting impact.

This year, a local air conditioning and heating company, Marlin James, has joined forces with the campaign, offering its services to bring comfort to five remarkable individuals and families in need. The Marlin James team has been hard at work, installing the first four for the deserving community members.

Belvia Simpson was the first recipient, and her installation brought plenty of laughter as she shared stories with the crew. Known for her kind spirit, Simpson was thrilled to receive the new HVAC system.

Next up was Mark Crabbe, a family man known for putting others first. His son-in-law, David, nominated him, sharing that Crabbe’s selflessness has left a lasting impact on his family and friends. The installation felt particularly meaningful to the team, knowing it celebrated Crabbe’s dedication to his loved ones.

The Young family was another grateful recipient. Both Ryan Young, a teacher at Strawberry Crest High School, and Cyndi Young, a homeschool teacher, have dedicated themselves to serving their community. As active Christians, they inspire those around them, and Marlin James was honored to help them when a large expense like HVAC replacement would have been a burden.

Lastly, the fourth installation was a memorable return to Gladys Hayes, a longtime customer whose original system had been installed by Marlin James owner Scott Clark over 25 years ago. Her wit and warmth reminded the team of their deep-rooted relationship with their customers, and they were delighted to bring her the comfort of a new Lennox system.

Through the Feel the Love Campaign, the Lennox Foundation and Marlin James have made an inspiring difference in the lives of our community members who give so much to others. Each installation is more than just a new system; it’s a reminder of the strength and support within the community.