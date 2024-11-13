The holiday season is a time of giving and coming together as a community, and this year is no exception for the Ministry of Hope, Grace at Lithia and the Girl Scouts of West Central Florida. For several years, these dedicated groups have hosted the Ministry of Hope Angel Tree event, led and inspired by Janine Long, a beacon of hope and generosity for the Lithia community. Since her passing in 2022, this annual tradition has continued, ensuring that hundreds of children in need receive gifts for Christmas and spreading joy and warmth during a season meant for celebration.

In previous years, one of the main Angel Trees was hosted by the FishHawk Winn-Dixie. Unfortunately, with the store closed this year for remodeling, there was a moment of concern about where these precious angels would find new homes for the holiday season. However, the strength and compassion of our community came through, and six local businesses and churches stepped up to keep the tradition alive. Thanks to their support, every angel has a place, and the community’s spirit of giving continues.

With the support of community partners, the Ministry of Hope Angel Tree program promises to be a success once again. If you’re looking to make a difference, consider visiting one of the participating locations and selecting an angel from the tree. Your contribution could be the reason a child wakes up with a smile on Christmas morning. Locations include:

Grace at Lithia Church at 5708 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.

Art Monkey Emporium at 16132 Churchview Dr., #112, in Lithia.

Spark Pilates at 5490 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Lithia.

Pinch A Penny at FishHawk 16715 FishHawk Blvd. in Lithia.

River Hills Country Club Guard House, Attn.: Maddie, at 4350 New River Hills Parkway in Valrico.

Circa at FishHawk Ranch Clubhouse at 13930 Spector Rd. in Lithia.

The Ministry of Hope, Grace at Lithia, the Girl Scouts and our local community are proof that even when challenges arise, compassion and unity make all things possible. Thank you to everyone who has stepped in to support this cherished tradition and for ensuring that the spirit of giving thrives in Lithia this Christmas season.