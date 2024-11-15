For enjoyers of railroad history, trains, and good-time outings, the Florida Railroad Museum has a great assortment of train-ride events ready for the fall and winter seasons.

Train Robbery Experience — Saturday and Sunday, November 23-24; Sunday, December 4; and January 4-5, 2025

Rumors say a valuable shipment will be on board your train. Passengers are assured the situation will be fully secure in the hands of the United States Marshal Service. Surely the Hole-in-the-Head Gang will not attempt to stop a train under U.S. marshal protection. … Will they? Can the Hole-in-the-Head Gang outsmart the marshals?

Join in on the Train Robbery Experience for a fun train ride that will let you experience an Old West-style train robbery.

North Pole Express — Wednesdays through Sundays, from Saturday, November 30, to Sunday, December 22

The North Pole Express is a 35-minute ride from Parrish to the North Pole. Upon arrival, everyone will detrain at the Florida Railroad Museum’s special North Pole station, where Santa awaits to visit with every child. During your stay, you’ll enjoy a variety of entertainment, activities and campfires and all the hot chocolate and cookies you care to have.

Additional food and beverages will be available for purchase at the North Pole.

Hobo Campfire Cookout — January 10-11 and 17-18, 2025

The Hobo Campfire Cookout is a fun, two-and-a-half-hour evening trip to a hobo camp. Sit around campfires for some good old hobo stories, and you’ll be provided with all the hot dogs and marshmallows you care to roast.

Of course, along with these special events, there are lots more fun riding opportunities on offer, such as riding the Willow Express, booking a locomotive cab ride for an exclusive round-trip view of the museum’s 6.5-mile railroad, renting a locomotive to try out being an engineer and throwing parties on the Party Caboose.

And the best way to keep the fun rolling is through annual passes, which come in four levels — Conductor, Trainmaster, President and Golden Spike — and provide a range of savings and benefits, from complimentary tickets to discounted event admissions and gift shop merchandise.

The Florida Railroad Museum is located at 12210 83rd St. E. in Parrish. For more information about the museum, annual passes and its rides and events, including dates, arrival times, rules and more, visit www.frrm.org. To book locomotive rides and rentals, call the ticket office at 941-776-0906.