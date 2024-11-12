Residents financially impacted by Hurricanes Helene and Milton in Hillsborough County can preregister for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) through Friday, November 15, at 11:59 p.m.

Residents can apply online, and then must call the D-SNAP call center at 888-348-0408 to complete a phone interview. Phone interviews will be conducted on days designated by last name as listed below, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Last name begins with A-F: call on Tuesday, November 12.

Last name begins with G-N: call on Wednesday, November 13.

Last name begins with O-Z: call on Thursday, November 14.

Any last name: call on Friday, November 15.

D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton and who are not receiving food assistance through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). In partnership with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, D-SNAP is implemented by the Florida Department of Children and Families.

Who is eligible for D-SNAP?

To qualify for D-SNAP:

Applicants must NOT be receiving regular food assistance.

Applicants must have been living in a disaster-declared county at the time of Hurricane Helene and/or Milton.

Applicants must have suffered a disaster-related loss such as:

Damage to their home(s) or self-employment property.



Loss of food.



Reduction or loss of income.



Other disaster-related expenses.

Applicants must meet financial eligibility requirements.

What assistance is available through D-SNAP?

Eligible recipients will receive an electronic benefit transfer (EBT) card by mail that can be used to purchase food at authorized USDA food retailers.

The EBT card cannot be used for alcoholic beverages, tobacco products or nonfood items.

