A planning team gathered in early 2023 to discuss the possibilities of opening a respite center to provide support and encouragement for those with memory issues and their caregivers. The team researched the concept and discovered that the need in the Brandon community for such a facility is great.

“Using the model of the Respite for All Foundation in Montgomery, AL, which has started over 40 respite centers in the country, a plan was put together for recruiting and training volunteers, building awareness in the community and the church, seeking financial support and finding potential clients,” said Terri Hartney, program manager of the Vitality Respite Center of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church. “Vitality had its grand opening in February 2024. We were overwhelmed by the number of volunteers who wanted to help and the financial support we received. Vitality trained its first group of 30 volunteers and started with eight guests.”

The purpose of Vitality Respite Center is to give caregivers some time off to shop, run errands, share time with friends or just rest. Meanwhile, the center hosts their loved ones, offering socialization, brain-stimulating activities, music, art and a wholesome lunch in the care of a qualified director and specially trained volunteers.

Vitality Respite Center is open to guests on Tuesdays from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Depending on the demand, the program may expand to include Fridays as well.

“Vitality Respite Center is a safe and loving place for those with memory loss to engage in fun activities and connect with others, while offering peace of mind and personal time for their caregivers,” Hartney said. “Our local community benefits from our Vitality Respite Center by meeting a need that is a growing concern in our community.”

An estimated 6.9 million Americans ages 65 and older are living with Alzheimer’s disease in 2024. Seventy-three percent are ages 75 and older. As the size of the U.S. population who are ages 65 and older continue to grow, so too will the number and proportion of Americans with Alzheimer’s or other dementias.

“Vitality provides a place where people with memory loss issues can feel that they are people of worth and are respected,” Hartney said. “It provides a safe environment with a day of socialization, arts/crafts, music and to have fun.”

For more information about enrolling someone in the program, you can visit Vitality Respite Center’s website at www.saumc.net/vitality or call Hartney at 813-689-6849, ext. 5. The center is located at 3315 S. Bryan Rd. in Brandon.