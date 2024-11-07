In this episode of *Osprey Observer TV*, host Marie Gilmore sits down with Frankie Beatty-Todd, Regional Vice President of Operations at Watermelon Swim, a local swim school dedicated to teaching essential water safety skills. Watermelon Swim operates four year-round indoor facilities, making it a standout business in Florida, where outdoor lessons are often disrupted by unpredictable weather.

Marie begins by sharing the personal importance of swimming lessons, especially in a state like Florida, and expresses her appreciation for Watermelon Swim’s mission to build a community of safer swimmers. Frankie explains how their programs cater to everyone from infants as young as a few weeks old to adults in their eighties, emphasizing that it’s never too early or too late to learn how to swim.

Frankie discusses Watermelon Swim’s current and upcoming locations in the region, including their established center in Riverview and plans to expand with new sites in Brandon, Brooksville, and Zephyrhills. She describes what visitors can expect when they walk into one of their centers: a welcoming atmosphere, full view of the indoor pool, and dedicated instructors focusing on both survival skills and the joy of swimming.

Marie highlights the importance of survival swim lessons, particularly for young children, and Frankie shares a touching story of a toddler who fell into a pool but was able to save herself thanks to the skills learned at Watermelon Swim. This moving testimonial underscores the life-saving value of their work.

Frankie also details the range of classes offered, including parent-child classes for infants and survival-focused lessons for toddlers, with options for group and private instruction. The flexible schedule, with lessons available six days a week, is designed to accommodate busy families.

To get started, families can visit Watermelon Swim’s website or call to schedule a personalized consultation. Marie closes the interview by thanking Frankie and Watermelon Swim for providing such an essential service to the community and encouraging viewers to reach out for lessons, whether they’re new to Florida or just looking to boost their water confidence.

Listeners are invited to learn more at WatermelonSwim.com and take the first step toward water safety.