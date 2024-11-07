Dr. Casey Lynn, DMD MS SmileLYNN Pediatric Dentistry

www.smilelynndental.com

813-692-5645

smilelynndental@gmail.com

122 Harbor Village Lane, Apollo Beach, FL 33572

///

In this episode of *Osprey Observer TV*, host Marie Gilmore interviews Dr. Casey Lynn, a board-certified pediatric dentist and founder of SmileLynn Pediatric Dentistry in Apollo Beach, Florida. Dr. Lynn, who has an impressive background in dentistry with degrees from several Florida institutions, discusses his journey in education and his commitment to giving back to the community where he grew up.

Marie begins the episode by highlighting Dr. Lynn’s dedication to the field, noting how his education and experiences across Florida have culminated in building a successful local practice. Dr. Lynn shares the story behind SmileLynn, explaining that his goal is to offer a unique, patient-centered approach to pediatric dentistry, where children feel comfortable and have a positive dental experience from a young age. His practice aims to establish a “dental home” for children, focusing on preventative care, education, and minimally invasive techniques to make visiting the dentist fun and stress-free.

Dr. Lynn emphasizes the importance of teaching good oral hygiene early on, as well as addressing common misconceptions about food-related causes of cavities. He highlights how snacks like goldfish can contribute to dental decay and explains the importance of proper dietary choices in maintaining children’s oral health.

One standout feature of SmileLynn Pediatric Dentistry is its specialized Tongue Tie Clinic, which has become a labor of love for Dr. Lynn. He explains how tongue ties can affect feeding and speech development in infants and children. By offering expert treatment for tongue ties, Dr. Lynn and his team are able to help families improve their children’s feeding and speech outcomes. This service has gained attention from local parents who have benefited directly from the clinic’s expertise.

Marie expresses her admiration for Dr. Lynn’s passion and commitment to providing these essential services in a growing community. As SmileLynn celebrates its six-year anniversary, Dr. Lynn is excited about continuing to expand and serve more families in the region.

To get in touch with SmileLynn Pediatric Dentistry, parents can visit the website at SmileLynnDental.comm or call (813) 591-3052.

The episode concludes with Marie thanking Dr. Lynn for his dedication to pediatric dentistry and the positive impact he’s making on local families.