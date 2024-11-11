World Vision presents the Winter Jam 2025 Tour, founded by NewSong and produced by TPR (Transparent Productions), is returning to Tampa’s Yuengling Center on January 11, 2025, at 6 p.m. Christian music’s biggest tour will feature performances by Skillet, Anne Wilson, KB, Colton Dixon, NewSong, Micah Tyler and speaker Zane Black.

“We are looking forward to touring with dear friends and seeing everyone out on the road,” said Skillet’s John Cooper. “Let’s rock!”

“I am thrilled to be returning to Winter Jam in 2025 and I am so honored to be sharing the stage with Skillet,” added Anne Wilson. “I can’t wait to see what all God will do through this tour.”

“After the 2024 tour I wasn’t sure how we’d top it for 2025, but this lineup that came together might be the best we’ve ever had. I really feel like we have something for everyone this year,” said NewSong’s Eddie Carswell. “I’m excited to get back out on the road and see what God will do with this tour!”

“TPR is so excited to continue our longstanding partnership with NewSong and Winter Jam. This tour continues to be an amazing showcase of the best in Christian music, offering a little something for everyone,” said Dan Rauter, senior vice president of global touring for TPR. “We love that we can bring a powerful night of encouragement and hope to cities around the country and keep it affordable for everyone!”

No tickets are required to attend Winter Jam and admission is only a $15 donation at the door. Arrive early for the pre-jam party with SEU Worship, The Band Table and We Are Vessel.

Fans can join Jam Nation to access free and early admission, exclusive merchandise, artist Q&As and more; reserve your spot at https://jamtour.com/.

Winter Jam was founded over 20 years ago by Christian music group NewSong. The tour has stayed true to its original mission of low donations at the door to allow as many people as possible to hear the gospel. Winter Jam has consistently ranked in Pollstar’s top tours and has taken the number one spot several years. For more information, visit https://jamtour.com/. The Yuengling Center is located at 12499 USF Bull Run Dr. on the University of South Florida campus in Tampa.