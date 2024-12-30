Hillsborough County’s annual Hiking Spree is back. Despite impacts to parks and preserves by Hurricanes Helene and Milton, the Hiking Spree opened on December 1. The Hiking Spree will run through April 30, 2025, which is one month later than when it normally ends. This year’s theme is Emerge and Explore.

Regardless, the annual Hiking Spree is a great way to get out and explore all of the beautiful parks, preserves and recreational areas that Hillsborough County has to offer. You can find information on the Hiking Spree and complete your registration to participate by visiting www.hcfl.gov/hikingspree.

The annual Hiking Spree began in 2016 as a way to encourage people to exercise, explore the outdoors and experience nature. The environmentally diverse sites are spread throughout the county and range from neighborhood parks to large preserves with multiple habitats. The trails are designed to offer something for residents of any age or ability, with hikes rated easy, moderate or strenuous. The lengths of the trails range from several miles to less than a mile, and a number of trails are perfect for wheelchair users or those with other accessibility needs.

The Hiking Spree is timed to take advantage of the cooler, drier weather and to coincide with prime bird-watching season. The Hiking Spree has grown in popularity each year and now draws thousands of participants.

The 2024-25 Hiking Spree trail list features 22 trails at 21 parks and preserves throughout the county. If you hike at least eight of the 22 trails between now and the end of April, you can earn a limited-edition patch, a medallion for a walking stick or a pet bandana. One of the hikes can be on a trail of your choice off the list.

Residents are encouraged to bring their pets so long as they are on leashes during the hikes. Participants are also encouraged to take photos and post them with the hashtag #TakeAHikeHC.

Many of the trails are located within the Greater Brandon area. These include neighborhood parks, such as Clayton Park on Vonderburg Drive and Dover District Park in Dover. You can select from 12 conservation parks, and these include Alderman’s Ford in Lithia, Edward Medard Park in Plant City and Rhodine Scrub Nature Preserve in Riverview. There are three Florida state parks and other trails, including McIntosh Preserve in Plant City.

I personally have participated several times and plan to participate this year. Come join me and have fun getting outside and enjoy nature.

Please visit www.hcfl.gov/hikingspree to register and participate.