Bloomingdale High School is hosting their Running of the Bulls 5K event on January 18, 2025. The eighth annual Running of the Bulls 5K event also includes a half-mile distance around the track. Participants can run or walk either distance.

The Running of the Bulls is hosted by the Bloomingdale Band Boosters and benefits the high school’s band and guard program. Since its inception, the event has grown. The 2024 event provided scholarships to two Bloomingdale High School seniors.

In 2024, both Van Ayres, the superintendent of schools for Hillsborough County, and Dr. Marcos Rodriguez, principal of Bloomingdale High School, ran the 5K. For the January 2025 event, Bloomingdale’s director of bands, Jordan Fraze, is also going to run.

“It means the world to see our community to come participate in our annual Running of the Bulls 5K. I’m looking forward to running an event that has done so much for the band program,” Fraze said.

Bloomingdale High School was established in 1987. Students in Bloomingdale’s band this year are still using some instruments from 1987.

The Running of the Bulls allows the band to purchase new instruments and equipment. Pardon the pun, if you will, but quite simply, the Running of the Bulls has been instrumental in moving Bloomingdale’s Superior program forward.

Rodriguez is incredibly thankful for the community’s support.

“To our amazing community, thank you for your support. Music education is crucial to our school and one of our biggest pride points at BSHS,” Rodriguez said.

The Running of the Bulls is a fundraiser — but it has also become much more. The community comes together to run, walk and connect.

“I enjoy seeing our students, staff and community members running together.” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez’s son is running the race as well.

5K participants receive a Dri-FIT shirt. Finishers will receive medals and top age-group finishers will receive awards. Bloomingdale’s drumline plays for the 5K and half-mile. The title sponsors for the 2025 event are: Acropolis, Riverview; The Jeep Depot; and Reed & Reed. The Running of the Bulls 5K is timed by Bay City Timing.

Register at https://runsignup.com/race/fl/valrico/runningofthebulls5kfl.

Follow the Running of the Bulls 5K Facebook page at www.facebook.com/bloomingdalebulls5k/ for updates.