The annual Bolts & Blue Faceoff Against Hunger event, held on December 7, was a resounding success, bringing together the Tampa Bay Lightning, Florida Blue and Feeding Tampa Bay to make a meaningful impact in the lives of University Area families.

The event, which took place at the University Area Community Development Corporation (UACDC), welcomed hundreds of families from the community, providing a fun-filled day of activities, resources and giveaways. The event aimed to combat food insecurity, a pressing issue affecting many families in the Tampa Bay area.

Attendees enjoyed a variety of activities, including chef-prepared meals, live cooking demonstrations and take-home family meal kits. Kids had a blast playing street hockey, while adults took advantage of valuable resources, such as SNAP registration, flu vaccines, haircuts and vision screening for kids. Financial health tools and higher education resources were also available to help families plan for a brighter future. Additional partners that came together to help broaden the resource offerings and overall impact of the event included the Glazer Family Vision Foundation, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, GTE Financial and the University of South Florida.

The event also featured special appearances by Tampa Bay Lightning Alumni and the beloved ThunderBug, who brought joy and excitement to the crowd. Each family received a protein option from Metropolitan Ministries, a toy or gift card for the holidays and a complimentary pie from Publix, courtesy of the event sponsors.

“We’re proud to be part of this annual event and to have the opportunity to give back to the community that supports us,” said Elizabeth Frazier, executive vice president of community development and social impact at Tampa Bay Lightning. “We believe that everyone deserves access to nutritious food and the resources they need to thrive. We’re committed to continuing our partnership with Florida Blue and Feeding Tampa Bay to make a positive impact in the lives of our neighbors.”

The Bolts & Blue Faceoff Against Hunger event is just one example of the ongoing efforts by Florida Blue, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Feeding Tampa Bay to address food insecurity and support the well-being of the community.