Christopher McDarby has been competing in the Special Olympics for almost 30 years. The 38-year-old, who has Down syndrome, has excelled in many sports, including bowling, track and field, golf, tennis, softball, soccer, bocce and swimming. He was recently named the 2024 Special Olympics Florida Athlete of the Year.

“I was surprised because I didn’t know anything about it,” said Christopher. “I thought, ‘Oh wow,’ and could not wait to tell my family and friends.”

Christopher said he was honored to represent all the athletes at the Special Olympics and show that people can do anything if they try hard.

His favorite sport is golf, which he started playing in 1997. His parents, Val and Bob McDarby, have been very involved in Special Olympics coaching in many sports. In 2014, he represented Florida in the Special Olympics National Games in Princeton, New Jersey, where he competed in individual 18 holes.

“My favorite sport to play is golf,” Christopher said, “especially because of my dad.”

“Competing is fun,” said Christopher. “I like to meet all the people and see my friends.”

He has been a part of the Tennis for Fun program since 2000.

“He is a joy to coach,” said Sandy Denham, his Special Olympics tennis coach. “He is always supportive of the other athletes. He has also volunteered at Tennis for Fun, becoming coach Chris, and works with other athletes. He always does his best to display good sportsmanship both on and off the playing field.”

He and his parents were awarded Family of the Year by Special Olympics Florida at the 30th anniversary celebration.

Christopher has had a very decorated career, winning the Zenay Morales Courage Award in 2010 and receiving the 2024 Tennis for Fun Todd Falanga Inspirational Athlete of the Year Award, which is presented to athletes who displays courage, kindness and an unconditional love for everyone.

Christopher is also an artist whose work has been on display at the Gasparilla Art Festival and Florida State Fair. He has worked at Publix since 2012 and is an usher at his church. He has been a volunteer at the Nativity Food Pantry for five years. His mom said that his biggest accomplishment has been living on his own since 2012.

“A special thank you to coach Judy Moore at Tennis for Fun and to all my coaches,” he said. “Thank you, Special Olympics Florida.”