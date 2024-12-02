Toys for Tots began in 1947 as the brainchild of Marine Corps Reserve Maj. Bill Hendricks and his wife, Diane. She had a few handcrafted dolls and asked Hendricks to deliver them to an agency that supports children in need.

When he reported back to his wife that he could not find such an organization, she instructed him to “start one.” Hendricks and the Marines in his reserve unit in Los Angeles collected and distributed 5,000 toys in 1947.

Since then, Toy for Tots has been making an impact in families’ lives all over the United States, including the families in the Brandon community. Like Hendricks all those years ago, local realtor Ray Monahan and his team at CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises want to help those in need during the Christmas holidays.

“When you volunteer, people thank you for your time, but you have received the greatest reward, which is helping your community,” Monahan said.

CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises in Apollo Beach will host the annual Toys for Tots drive on Saturday, December 7, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. All are welcome to drop off donations, both toys and monetary, while enjoying hamburgers and hot dogs for lunch. Pearson Capital has generously agreed to match 50 percent of all donations up to $5,000.

Aside from food and drinks, the event will also have a variety of activities for the entire family, including a 360-photo booth, as well as an opportunity to see Santa Claus himself and the military alongside first responder volunteers.

Both CENTURY 21 and Pearson Capital have witnessed the true significance of the drive and its impact on their community throughout the course of their many years of involvement with it.

“This is a fun event for the whole family with local vendors, the local fire department and the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office,” Monahan said. “It’s also a wonderful to see the kids’ faces light up when they see Santa and have their picture taken with him.”

The event will be held at CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises, located at 6542 N. U.S. 41 in Apollo Beach. If you’d like to be a part of the event or donate to the event, you can contact CENTURY 21 Beggins Enterprises agent Molly Rizzi at 813-446-5445.