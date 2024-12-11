The Easterseals School for Limitless Learning marked a significant milestone yesterday with a ribbon-cutting celebration to officially commemorate the opening of its new campus at the BayCare HealthHub (Bloomingdale) in Valrico. The new private school, operated by Easterseals Florida, is dedicated to serving children who are neurodiverse or have other related disabilities from infancy to second grade.

A Community Celebration of Inclusion and Innovation

The special event brought the local community together, including Hillsborough County Commissioner Donna Cameron Cepeda, Honorary Mayor of East Hillsborough County Dawn Myers, representatives from the office of Congressman Vern Buchanan, members of the Valrico/Fishhawk and Central Hillsborough County chambers of commerce, School for Limitless Learning students and families and representatives from Easterseals Florida.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony was held outside the school’s main entrance, symbolizing the start of a new chapter in specialized education for children in the region. Myers and Tammy See, board chair of the Central Hillsborough County Chamber of Commerce, presented proclamations officially recognizing the significance of the new school in the community and declaring December 9 as Easterseals Florida Day.

Sue Ventura, Easterseals Florida’s Ppresident and CEO, and Jenn Siffermann, Easterseals Florida’s vice president of programs, also addressed the crowd. “We are so excited to open up the School for Limitless Learning and open up the opportunities for children with neurodiverse learning styles to have the kind of education and facility that they deserve,” said Ventura. “But this isn’t the only thing we’re doing here in Hillsborough County. We are really trying to make sure that all children have the opportunity to thrive through six different programs in our community.”

In addition to the school, Easterseals Florida offers the in-home Early Learning and Intervention Program, the in-home PLAY (Play and Language for Autistic Youngsters) Project, The Incredible Years® with Easterseals group therapy, STRIVE (Skills Training Results in Vocational Employment) and Camp Challenge.

Sifferman said, “Our school is truly unique because it combines the power of Easterseals Florida’s wrap-around programming with an innovative, play-based approach to learning through the DIRFloortime® model. This comprehensive approach not only supports each child’s social, emotional and intellectual growth but also empowers families with the resources and guidance they need to thrive. It’s this holistic focus that sets our school apart and will make a lasting impact on the lives of our students, their families and our community.”

During the special event, guests had the opportunity to take guided tours of the new campus, observing the kindergarten and first-grade classes in session. The Easterseals School for Limitless Learning features two specialized programs: the Lower Elementary School, which opened in September and serves neurodiverse learners in kindergarten through second grade, and the Early Learning Program, designed for children ages 6 weeks to pre-kindergarten, which is set to open soon. Both programs are currently accepting new students.

“The opening of this new campus marks an important moment for our school, as we expand our ability to serve more children and families in our community,” said Dr. Janine Stewart, director of the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning. “We are also looking forward to launching our Early Learning Program in the coming weeks, which will extend our support to infants, toddlers, and preschoolers.”

What’s Next for the School

The Easterseals School for Limitless Learning will continue the celebration at its upcoming Night of Lights event on Friday, December 20, from 6-7:30 p.m. This sensory-friendly Holiday Lights Tour is designed to help neurodiverse children and their families experience the magic of the holiday season without overwhelming their senses. The community is invited to attend this inclusive event, and more details are available on the school’s Facebook event page at www.facebook.com/events/590409246851805.

Community members can further support the school’s mission by contributing to the Limitless PossAbilities Scholarship Fund, which helps to make quality education accessible for neurodiverse children. Donations can be made securely online at https://bit.ly/limitlesspossabilities.

For more information about the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning, please visit www.easterseals.com/florida/programs-and-services/children–families/school-for-limitless-learning.html/. Learn more about Easterseals Florida’s other programs and services at www.easterseals.com/florida/.

About Easterseals

Founded in 1919, Easterseals is leading the way to 100 percent equity, inclusion and access for people with disabilities, families and communities by enriching education, enhancing health, expanding employment and elevating community. As the largest nonprofit health care organization in the United States, Easterseals provides essential services and on-the-ground supports to more than 1.5 million individuals and families nationwide through its network of local affiliates. Easterseals Florida is proud to be part of this national nonprofit, serving communities across the state.