Smile Design Dentistry

Are you looking for the right Lithia dentist for you and your family? Look no further than Smile Design Dentistry, located at 3442 Lithia Pinecrest Rd. in Valrico. It is your one-stop shop for all your dental treatment needs including crowns and bridges, dentures, clear aligners, porcelain veneers and much more. It recently renovated its office and celebrated the opening of the new space with a Valrico/FishHawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. It currently has a $49 new patient special, which includes an exam and digital X-rays.

Call 813-705-9102 or visit its website at www.thesmiledesign.com/locations/lithia/ to schedule an appointment. Its friendly team will make sure you and your family will get the best oral health care treatments available.

Muma Children’s Hospital At TGH Opens DeBartolo Family Nutrition Center For Infants And Babies

Muma Children’s Hospital at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and the Jennifer Leigh Muma Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) received a generous $1 million gift from the DeBartolo Family Foundation to establish the DeBartolo Family Nutrition Center for Infants and Children. The nutrition center will provide a modernized, dedicated space for handling, storing and distributing breast milk and formula. Center operations will label, organize and identify milk and formula containers using scannable barcode systems linked to each patient, providing customized recipes for each infant’s developmental needs.

"As an academic health system, we are committed to revolutionizing how we care for all the babies and mothers we serve," said Melissa Golombek, vice president of Muma Children's Hospital at TGH and TGH Women's Institute.





Moonlight Mortgage Celebrates Grand Opening With A Ribbon-cutting

Christen Burden recently celebrated the grand opening of her Moonlight Mortgage company with a Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce ribbon-cutting. Located at 615 Channelside Dr., Ste. 207, in Tampa, Moonlight Mortgage brokers residential first and second mortgages, including conventional, FHA, VA HELOC and alternative loan programs. With a team of four mortgage professionals and access to many lenders, Moonlight Mortgage will find the right lending product for you at the best rates. It specializes in helping business owners, first-time buyers and investors and is dedicated to offering an elite client experience for fast, efficient and easy closing.

Visit Moonlight Mortgage’s website at https://moonlightmortgage.com/ or call 813-731-2125 for more information.

CarePatrol Of SouthShore Offers Senior Living Placement Expertise

Sarah Baez is a senior living placement specialist and owns CarePatrol of SouthShore. CarePatrol helps seniors and their families find the care and resources they need to make their transition into independent living, assisted living, memory care or home health services seamless. It partners with many facets of this arena and will guide you through this overwhelming process for no cost at all.

Every senior care home CarePatrol recommends is prescreened, and it offers support and check-in after the move to ensure that your loved one’s needs are being met. Due to the nature of the clients, Baez will meet them wherever they are comfortable meeting. To make an appointment call 941-586-3033 or visit CarePatrol’s website at www.carepatrol.com/southshore.

Hillsborough Community College Hires New Director Of Marketing And Strategic Communications

Hillsborough Community College (HCC) is pleased to announce the hiring of Kaley Infield as its new director of marketing and strategic communications. Infield brings more than 13 years of experience in marketing and communications to the position, including expertise in media relations, crisis communications, branding, social media and content marketing.

“We are thrilled to have Kaley join HCC’s growing marketing and public relations team,” said Angela Walters Eveillard, executive director of marketing and public relations at HCC.

Infield assumed the position at HCC on October 21.

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 45,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

Private Event Rooms Available At Popular Restaurant La Septima

Are you thinking of hosting a birthday bash, rehearsal dinner or corporate event? The private rooms at popular Cuban fusion restaurant La Septima are perfect for any event. The Anijo room can host up to 24 people, the Ybor room can host up to 36. The rooms can also be combined to give you a large event space for up to 60 guests. Combine the space with the restaurant’s delicious food and you are sure to have an unforgettable event.

La Septima is located at 702 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Call 813-685-0502 to discuss your event needs and plan your special event.

Hillsborough Community College Spring 2025 Registration Open

Spring 2025 registration is open for all new and returning students at Hillsborough Community College (HCC). Classes begin on January 7, 2025, at all campuses, satellite locations and online. Registration is available at www.hccfl.edu/registernow for existing students. Registration and application information for new students can be found at www.hccfl.edu/admissions.

HCC offers flexible class schedules and course delivery options. Tuition at HCC is significantly less than the cost of public universities, private colleges and for-profit institutions. In 2022, the college was listed as the only Florida college with the lowest net price among other U.S. two-year public institutions, via the U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics and Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS).

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 45,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.