St. Joseph’s Hospital-South Earns 10th Consecutive Top Grade For Patient Safety

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South in Riverview earned a top grade for the 10th consecutive time in ratings from a national not-for-profit organization that promotes patient safety. St. Joseph’s Hospital-South received an A grade in the Leapfrog Group’s Fall 2024 Hospital Safety Grades, released on November 15. St. Joseph’s Hospital-South has also earned A’s in grades dating back to the spring 2020 grades. The 10 consecutive A grades have earned Leapfrog’s elite ‘Straight A’ status for St. Joseph’s Hospital-South. The Leapfrog Group assigns hospitals letter grades from A to F and releases those grades publicly in the spring and fall of each year.

“We are now in double digits for consecutive A grades,” said St. Joseph’s Hospital-South President Patrick Downes. “Ten A grades in a row is a tremendous, incredible accomplishment. I have been St. Joseph’s Hospital-South president since August 2023 and from my very first day I could see the commitment of medical staff and team members to patient safety. Patients coming for care to our hospital will know we adhere and aspire to the highest levels of patient care and safety. Ten consecutive grades of A is concrete, documented proof of that excellence. I congratulate our entire hospital team for this astounding recognition once again.”

The Leapfrog Group collects and analyzes data about infections, accidents, injuries and errors at nearly 3,000 general hospitals.

St. Joseph’s Hospital-South is located at 6901 Simmons Loop in Riverview.





Muma Children’s Hospital At TGH Opens DeBartolo Family Nutrition Center For Infants And Babies

Muma Children’s Hospital at Tampa General Hospital (TGH) and the Jennifer Leigh Muma Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) received a generous $1 million gift from the DeBartolo Family Foundation to establish the DeBartolo Family Nutrition Center for Infants and Children. The nutrition center will provide a modernized, dedicated space for handling, storing and distributing breast milk and formula. Center operations will label, organize and identify milk and formula containers using scannable barcode systems linked to each patient, providing customized recipes for each infant’s developmental needs.

“As an academic health system, we are committed to revolutionizing how we care for all the babies and mothers we serve,” said Melissa Golombek, vice president of Muma Children’s Hospital at TGH and TGH Women’s Institute.

Dr. Janine Stewart Honored With Leadership Award

Easterseals Florida proudly announces Dr. Janine Stewart, director of the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning, as the recipient of the 2024 Rhoda and Bert Ventura Leadership Award. This annual award celebrates exceptional dedication to Easterseals’ mission and recognizes the influential leaders who help shape the nonprofit’s success. Dr. Stewart was nominated by her peers for her collaborative approach, clear communication, and supportive leadership, which have been instrumental in creating a thriving educational environment for students who are neurodiverse or have other related disabilities.

Sue Ventura, president and CEO of Easterseals Florida, said, “This award is only given once a year and to one winner who demonstrates outstanding leadership. Dr. Stewart has accomplished so much this year in moving the Easterseals School for Limitless Learning from a concept to a reality, all while bringing the existing team closer and embracing her brand-new team.”

To learn more about Easterseals Florida’s local programs and services, visit www.easterseals.com/florida/.

Hillsborough County School Board Announces New Chair And Vice Chair

Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) announced the election of new leadership on the school board following the annual reorganization meeting. The board elected Jessica Vaughn as chair and Karen Perez as vice chair.

Vaughn was elected to the board, representing District 3, in 2020. She is a graduate of the University of South Florida, where she earned her degree in elementary education. She is a certified public educator who has earned additional certifications in both health and exceptional student education.

Perez was elected to the Hillsborough County School Board, representing countywide District 6, in 2018. Perez holds a master’s degree in social work and is a licensed clinical social worker in Florida and New York. She currently works with patients and families at the James A. Haley Veterans’ Hospital and operates a private practice, Embracing Changes Center for Wellness.

Superintendent Van Ayres commented on the new leadership, stating, “We are excited to work with our newly elected board leadership as we build on our progress and tackle key priorities. Together, we are focused on expanding pathways for student achievement and continuing the gains we have made this past year.”

Hillsborough Community College Hires New Director Of Marketing And Strategic Communications

Hillsborough Community College (HCC) is pleased to announce the hiring of Kaley Infield as its new director of marketing and strategic communications. Infield brings more than 13 years of experience in marketing and communications to the position, including expertise in media relations, crisis communications, branding, social media and content marketing.

“We are thrilled to have Kaley join HCC’s growing marketing and public relations team,” said Angela Walters Eveillard, executive director of marketing and public relations at HCC.

Infield assumed the position at HCC on October 21.

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 45,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

Veteran-owned Beauty Medical Spa Opens New Location

Glowmour Beauty Medispa, a proudly veteran-owned business, is pleased to announce the opening of its newest location, Glowmour Beauty Two, located at 10531 Bloomingdale Ridge Dr., Ste. C, in Riverview. This new location will offer cutting-edge beauty and wellness treatments, including facials, laser hair removal, massage therapy, sugaring and personalized services tailored to meet the unique needs of every client. Founder Kim Blackmon, an Air Force veteran, established Glowmour Beauty Medispa to create a welcoming space where everyone can feel beautiful and confident in their own skin.

For more information about its services, visit https://glowmourbeauty.com/ or call 813-693-2328.