Key Messages

FEMA Mitigation specialists are at the Home Depot in New Port Richey from December 16 through January 4, 2025, except for holiday hours.

These specialists can offer free improvement tips and proven methods for rebuilding in a way that can prevent or lessen damage from future disasters.

Insurance specialists are also available to answer NFIP questions and Disaster Survivor Assistance team members are present to help survivors apply for FEMA assistance.

From December 3 to December 13, the State of Florida, USDA and FEMA coordinated eight Farm Recovery Centers throughout the state. A total of 215 farmers attended these events for disaster recovery resources and support.

Fraud and scams can be common following disasters, not only at the beginning of response but also as recovery continues and people may be more vulnerable.

We encourage survivors to be aware of fraud and scams and report any suspicious activity to local authorities. For more information, visit Be Alert to Fraud After Florida Hurricanes | www.fema.gov.

In-person help with FEMA applications for assistance is still available at any Disaster Recovery Center in Florida. Centers are open in 17 counties to help survivors apply for assistance, answer questions and provide access to resources from other agencies; this includes 12 DRCs and five MDRCs. All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To find center locations, go to www.fema.gov/drc or text ‘DRC’ and a zip code to 43362.

By the Numbers

To date, FEMA has approved a total of more than $1.17 billion to help Floridians with losses from Milton, Helene and Debby, including:

$522.8 million approved for Hurricane Milton.

$596.9 million approved for Hurricane Helene.

$53.3 million approved for Hurricane Debby.

33,000 Households for a total of more than 43,881 people are checked in to Transitional Sheltering Assistance (TSA) hotels and motels.

Transitional Sheltering Assistance

Transitional Sheltering Assistance is available for Floridians displaced by Hurricane Helene or Hurricane Milton in 52 counties and for tribal members of the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians. Residents in these counties who have applied for disaster assistance may be eligible to stay temporarily in a hotel or motel paid for by FEMA. Applicants do not need to request TSA. FEMA will notify them of their eligibility through an automated phone call, text message and/or email. Survivors who have been approved for TSA can find hotel options here: Transitional Sheltering Assistance.

U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) offers low-interest disaster loans for homeowners, renters, businesses and nonprofit organizations to cover losses not fully compensated by insurance and other sources. Apply online at www.sba.gov/disaster. Disaster loan information and application forms can also be obtained by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 800-659-2955. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.

How to Apply for FEMA Assistance

If you sustained damage or loss from Hurricane Milton or Helene, FEMA may be able to help. You may be eligible for financial assistance for displacement, serious needs, temporary lodging, basic home repairs, personal property losses and other uninsured disaster-related expenses.

The quickest way to apply is online at www.disasterassistance.gov.

Or use the FEMA App for mobile devices.

You can also call the FEMA helpline at 800-621-3362.

2024 Florida Hurricane Application deadlines: Hurricane Helene, January 7, 2025; Hurricane Milton, January 7, 2025.

Florida residents affected by Hurricane Helene or Milton do not need to wait for a visit from FEMA Disaster Survivor Assistance teams before applying for assistance.

Additional Resources

Activate Hope: Displaced survivors can apply for State Non-Congregate Sheltering by visiting the Activate Hope website at https://hopeflorida.com/ and filling out the Assistance Request Form or by calling the Hope Florida support line at 833-GET-HOPE (833-438-4673).

Florida 211: Whether it’s a natural or human-caused disaster, a mental health issue, searching for job training or a food pantry, Florida 211 connects people to help, with a caring human on the other end of the phone. It’s a go-to, 24/7 free resource that can connect you with a wide range of social services and resources, including food, housing, utilities payment assistance, health care, transportation, childcare, employment opportunities, mental health crises, disaster information and assistance, and more.

FDEM Statewide Debris Dashboard: Debris Survey Results (Milton).

Disaster Unemployment Assistance (DUA): If you lost your job or had a break in employment, self-employment or business as a direct result of the recent hurricanes, visit Disaster Unemployment Assistance – https://floridajobs.org/ to learn about benefit money from Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

Clean & Sanitize: FEMA may be able to provide up to $300 in one-time financial assistance to help with cleanup. Clean and Sanitize Assistance | www.fema.gov.

Multi-Agency Resource Centers: Florida Division of Emergency Management and local communities are operating these centers to assist residents with storm recovery. FEMA specialists are available at most centers.

U.S. Department of Agriculture/Farm Services Agency: emergency_disaster_designation_declaration_process-factsheet.pdf.

FEMA & Citizenship: You or a member of your household must be U.S. citizen, non-U.S. citizen national or qualified noncitizen to apply for FEMA assistance.

FEMA Rumor Response: Know what’s true and what isn’t. Hurricane Rumor Response | www.fema.gov.

Small Business Hurricane Recovery Grant Program FAQs | U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation.

Mental health resources for Floridians.

For help with cleanup, call 833-GET HOPE.

Tips for Mold Cleanup.

Florida Division of Emergency Management Updates: www.floridadisaster.org/disaster-updates/storm-updates/.

Disaster Legal Hotline: Call 833-514-2940.