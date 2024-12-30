Hillsborough County Administrator Bonnie Wise has signed an executive order extending a state of local emergency under authority granted by the county’s Emergency Management Ordinance and Chapter 252, Florida Statutes.

The original order went into effect on September 23, 2024, as what eventually became Hurricane Helene approached Florida. The extension is in effect through Monday, January 6.

A state of local emergency can be in effect for only seven days, unless rescinded or extended. The emergency declaration gives the county administrator and emergency managers the ability to quickly take certain actions to ensure the health, safety and welfare of the community, and it provides a path for federal reimbursement of certain expenses.

Gov. Ron DeSantis also declared a state of emergency for the state of Florida in response to the storm. Hillsborough County is also under a separate state of emergency for Hurricane Milton.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to www.hcfl.gov/hcflalert. For the latest emergency-related information visit www.hcfl.gov/staysafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call the county’s Customer Service Center at 813-272-5900 for information.