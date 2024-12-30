Tampa Theatre, Tampa’s historic movie palace, is debuting a new movie classic series. The new series is called Big Picture, and it will premiere in January 2025.

The new movie series is made possible thanks to the new Taylor Screening Room and the flexibility it has brought to the film schedule. Big Picture will run for the entirety of 2025, with screenings on select Wednesdays at 8 p. m. Each month will follow a different theme, showcase a different filmmaker or examine a different genre.

“Big Picture will let us dig deeper into the unique qualities of these movies through the titles we select, but more importantly through the conversations we hope to spark within our audiences,” said James DeFord, Tampa Theatre’s film program manager. “We want Big Picture to draw out the surprising connections and thought-provoking contexts that each group of films creates. Maybe you have seen Casablanca a hundred times, but you may discover new facets when watching it alongside To Have and Have Not, or followed by Who Framed Roger Rabbit?, or in a series with The Battle of Algiers,” added DeFord.

The theme for January takes its inspiration from Tampa Theatre’s tagline, ‘Welcome to the Show.’ It will feature films that highlight aspects of the theater’s mission to entertain, educate and enlighten audiences.

The first film will be The Last Picture Show on January 8. Following that, come see Singin’ in the Rain on January 15. Next, you can see Ed Wood on January 22, and then Cinema Paradiso on January 29.

Dates and titles will be available soon for February’s Big Picture theme, ‘Love on the Rocks.’ Then, the March theme is ‘New to Tampa Theatre,’ with selections from Sight and Sound magazine’s list of the greatest films ever made.

“We want to introduce you to new movies that may become your favorites and to show you new perspectives on the favorites you already have,” said DeFord. “We want to zoom in on the intricate details but then zoom out too so you can get the Big Picture,” explained DeFord.

Tickets for Big Picture are $10, or $7 for theater members. Tickets for silent films will be $14.50, or $11.50 for theater members.

You can get tickets at the Franklin Street Box Office, located at 711 N. Franklin St. in Tampa, or online at https://tampatheatre.org/.