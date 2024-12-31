Barbara Howard is the Director of Volunteers for You Matter To M.E. Lithia, FL, she is also a wife, mother, community mentor and FishHawk-Riverview Rotarian

She manages a service organization that works in conjunction with the Migrant Education Services Center, school advocates, and the community to identify needs, gather, and deliver donated household furniture, clothing, and housewares to migrant families in need in the program.

Barbara is a Project manager and mentor to teens earning service hours by providing services to the Migrant Education Program for Bright Futures Service hours.

Organize and manage the pick up and delivery of school breakfast and lunch meals provided by the school district to 75-85 students of migrant families who are not able to get the meals themselves. Summer 2021

Coordinate with I Support the Girls – Tampa Bay and the Junior Women’s League of Tampa for needed supplies of feminine products, bras, underwear, and diapers.