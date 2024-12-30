Most family members will value your life stories as much as anything else you give them. And like real estate, your stories gather interest as time passes.

To help you on your writing journey, the Bloomingdale Writers Connection (BWC) will offer a 10-week Life Story Writing (LSW) class at the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library starting on January 31, 2025, from 10:30 a.m.-2 p.m.

This class is free for participants due to generous funding from the Friends of the Bloomingdale Library.

Once completed, you will have written at least nine new life stories and have an organized writing portfolio to which you may continue to add.

According to Val Perry, who has coordinated these classes for 18 years, “Past participants report that taking the life writing class positively changes their lives. Through writing short stories every week, younger people often find a new life direction, while retired people learn an appreciation for their lives. In addition, if shared, everyone’s life story adds to the history of this community.”

The writing coaches are trained to help writers at all skill levels. The goal of a class participant might be to leave a legacy of their lives for their families and their community, gain some self-direction or rekindle their past enjoyment of writing to publish a book.

Each class meets for about two and a half hours each week. Many people find the course to be therapeutic because the classes invite them to reflect on their lives and gain new perspectives. A different theme is visited each week. Hands-on activities and group interaction help participants recall long-forgotten memories.

According to Perry, “After the class ends, if the participant wishes to continue writing their life stories, free support is available, including monthly writing groups. Over the years, a large community of writers and friendships have formed, resulting in many local families receiving the precious gift of life stories from their loved ones.”

Will this be the year you join the Bloomingdale Writers Connection? For more, contact Perry at lifewritersbloom@msn.com or by phone at 813-653-9591. You can also pick up a brochure in the foyer of the Bloomingdale Regional Public Library.