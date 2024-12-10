Rob Hill of Wimauma completed a nonstop 10-mile swim on November 3 to raise funds for Wounded Warrior Project (WWP) and to celebrate his 45th birthday, hosted by the Spurlino Family YMCA at Big Bend Road. The swim took about five and a half hours.

Every day, 58 injured veterans and their families sign up to receive critical services and support offered by WWP. Thanks to the generosity of people throughout our communities, warriors and their families will never pay a penny for these life-changing programs.

Hill is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and Army National Guard and was inspired to raise funds for WWP after attending a 3 of 7 Project event which encouraged people grow physically, mentally and spiritually. Hill’s swim was an emotional and inspirational fundraiser that successfully raised nearly $2,000.

“I chose this swim as my first big event and wanted to do something for veterans,” said Hill. “Next year, I plan to run 100 miles, and the year after bike 1,000 miles.”

The swim was challenging but rewarding for Hill.

“When I finished and got out of the water, my lips were blue and my skin was gray from the effort,” said Hill. “I trained hard. Starting in March of this year, I logged over 320 miles in preparation. I had not swum laps in 15 years, so it took some work.”

Even though it was a difficult journey, Hill said he enjoyed every minute of the 10 miles.

“I was thinking of how hard our veterans fight every day to keep on and decided that no matter how I felt, there was nothing going to slow me down from giving them a voice,” said Hill. “If you are unsatisfied with your life, confront something that you are unprepared for and face it head on. Be intentional and choose to not fail.”

For more information of the Wounded Warrior Project, visit www.woundedwarriorproject.org.