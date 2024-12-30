Tampa Mayor Jane Castor, Hillsborough County Commissioner Chris Boles and Temple Terrace Mayor Andy Ross joined community leaders today to unveil plans for the 2025 reopening of the famed Dome Theatre at MOSI, Tampa’s Museum of Science & Industry — an ambitious multimillion-dollar project to bring one of America’s top STEM learning experiences to Tampa Bay.

The inside of MOSI’s iconic blue dome will begin lighting up imaginations early next year, powered by a combination of foundation, private and county support. MOSI’s new Digital Dome Theatre will be powered by 10 huge, cutting-edge digital Christie projectors. The new 8K technology is far sharper, brighter and more immersive than the old film technology that last operated inside the dome in 2017.

“We’re talking about pull-you-in and blow-your-mind educational fun,” said MOSI CEO John Graydon Smith. “Our 8-story-tall screen will surround you with science, with 360-degree movies and the second-largest digital dome planetarium in America.”

The theatre will also serve as MOSI’s new Saunders Planetarium. MOSI’s existing Saunders Planetarium can seat 46 guests at a time, but in the new dome, more than 300 people can share the experience at once. By adding capacity for field trips, group events, and daily museum guests, more people than ever in Tampa Bay will be able to take a planetarium tour of the universe, simulate an undersea expedition in a 360-degree movie, or discover other wondrous new ideas.

In addition to replacing the entire 10,000-square-foot screen inside the dome (which was completed in September), the project will install 10 new Christie digital projectors powered by an Evans & Sutherland Digistar 7 control system and custom Bowen speakers to deliver a feel-like-you’re-there immersive experience, whether in outer space, under the ocean or anywhere else your imagination and movie magic can take you. Funds for the multimillion-dollar renovation are still being raised, but support from the Saunders Foundation, Raymond James Financial and Hillsborough County has already been secured, with more private funding pending, including naming opportunities for the theater.

This project sends the message that, once and for all, MOSI is here to stay next to USF in Uptown.

“This major investment shows that MOSI is committed to staying right here in North Tampa, an area driving innovation thanks to USF, Moffitt Cancer Center and the transformation of University Mall into Rithm at Uptown,” said Castor. “We look forward to watching MOSI continue to grow, here in its longtime home, now and for years to come.”

Since its founding in 1962, MOSI has received significant support for its planetarium and immersive theater efforts from AdventHealth, the Saunders Foundation and Hillsborough County. MOSI’s new theater and planetarium is expected to open for field trips, museum guests and special events in the first half of 2025.