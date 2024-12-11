Hillsborough Community College Spring 2025 Registration Open

Spring 2025 registration is open for all new and returning students at Hillsborough Community College (HCC). Classes begin on January 7, 2025, at all campuses, satellite locations and online. Registration is available at www.hccfl.edu/registernow for existing students. Registration and application information for new students can be found at www.hccfl.edu/admissions. HCC offers flexible class schedules and course delivery options. Tuition at HCC is significantly less than the cost of public universities, private colleges and for-profit institutions. In 2022, the college was listed as the only Florida college with the lowest net price among other U.S. two-year public institutions, via the U.S. Department of Education, National Center for Education Statistics and Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS).

Hillsborough Community College serves more than 45,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay. For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

Avelo Airlines Announces New Routes From Lakeland International Airport

Avelo Airlines recently announced a new route to Nashville, Tennessee, and celebrated the start of three more new routes from its base of operations at Central Florida’s Lakeland International Airport (LAL), conveniently located between Tampa and Orlando.

Avelo’s newest route to Nashville International Airport (BNA) will begin on March 6, 2025, with twice-weekly service on Thursdays and Sundays. Celebratory one-way fares start at $49, and travelers can book at www.aveloair.com.

Avelo also launched three new nonstop routes from LAL: Atlanta, Georgia (ATL); Hartford, Connecticut (BDL); and Philadelphia/Wilmington, Delaware (ILG).

Additionally, last month Avelo launched four routes from LAL: Charlotte/Concord, North Carolina (USA); Boston/Manchester, New Hampshire (MHT); Rochester, New York (ROC); and San Juan, Puerto Rico (SJU), bringing the total number of routes from LAL to eight.

Suncoast Credit Union Donates $250,000 To The American Red Cross Of Central Florida

Suncoast Credit Union, Florida’s largest credit union, continues its dedication to hurricane recovery efforts with a $250,000 donation to the American Red Cross of Central Florida. This latest contribution is part of Suncoast’s $850,000 statewide relief commitment to provide critical aid to Floridians facing immediate and long-term challenges following the storms. The $850,000 commitment focuses on key areas essential to recovery: hunger relief, crisis management and education.

Our Lady’s Pantry In Need Of Strong Drivers

Our Lady’s Pantry, a food-based charity in Ruskin, is looking for drivers who can also lift boxes weighing 20 or more pounds.

“Regrettably, many of the vendors where we pick up food are unable to lend a hand, and we must load our truck ourselves. Many of our drivers are physically unable to do this, and it has become a huge problem,” said Tom Bullaro, Our Lady’s Pantry director.

No special license is required to drive the truck. Can you help? Email Bullaro at tom92801@gmail.com or call him at 813-741-2000.

Win Tickets To Bucs vs. Saints Game

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is excited to offer you the chance to win four premium tickets to the Bucs vs. Saints game on January 5, 2025, at Raymond James Stadium. These 50-yard line seats in section 110, row G, are valued at over $1,500, and they could be yours. Tickets for the raffle are $50 and can be purchased at www.zeffy.com/en-us/ticketing/crime-stoppers-of-tampa-bays-bucs-football-game-raffle. The drawing will take place on Friday, December 20.

South Bay Genealogical Society Meeting

The January meeting of the South Bay Genealogical Society (SBGS) will take place on Tuesday, January 21, 2025, starting at 10:30 a.m. with an optional roundtable discussion, followed by a sit-down luncheon at 12 Noon. Following the luncheon, guest speaker Lori Coffey will present ‘The CCCs History and Records.’

The cost of the meal and presentation is $18; please make your check payable to SBGS, and mail to South Bay Genealogical Society, P.O. Box 5202, Sun City Center, FL 33571. Your check must be received by January 9, 2025. The SBGS meets at the United Methodist Church of Sun City Center’s Life Enrichment Center, located at 1971 Haverford Ave. in Sun City Center.

MercyMe Coming To Tampa’s Yuengling Center

Grammy-nominated band MercyMe has announced that their spring 2025 MERCYME LIVE TOUR, with Zach Williams and special guest Sam Wesley, will stop at Tampa’s Yuengling Center on April 3 at 7 p.m. Their No. 1 track, “Say I Won’t,” from their inhale (exhale) album, was recently certified gold by the RIAA, bringing the band’s certification tally to total 16 gold, platinum and multiplatinum singles and albums. MercyMe is currently in their studio working on a new album that is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Tickets for this event are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $25, $29, $37.50, $49.50, $67 and $79 and are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at www.parkwhiz.com. Get connected with MercyMe at https://mercyme.org/.

Riverview High School Is Hiring Coaches

Riverview High School is located in the Tampa/Hillsborough County area. It is a big 6A program with 100-plus players, and it is in need of coaches of all levels (experience and no experience). The school is looking for coaches for all positions and a defensive coordinator. It does have teaching positions available to individuals with professional FLDOE certification.

Currently, there are openings in math, english, reading and social studies. If interested and would like more details, please text at 813-815-0310 or email antonio.rodriguez@hcps.net.