Get ready to celebrate the holiday season like never before with Winter Village Tampa, presented by the Tampa Bay Lightning, in Tampa’s downtown, running now through January 5, 2025, with unforgettable new attractions for all ages.

As the Tampa Downtown Partnership transforms Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park into a cozy wonderland, Winter Village becomes the perfect place to immerse yourself in the holiday spirit — offering everything from festive skating and shopping to delicious treats and heartwarming entertainment.

Prepare to be dazzled by the Tampa Bay Ice Show, debuting this year. On select nights, artistry meets athleticism as skilled skaters twirl, glide and leap on real ice, bringing holiday magic to life against the beautiful backdrop of the Hillsborough River. All shows start at 7 p.m. and are 10 minutes long. Show schedule: Tuesday, December 24 (Special Christmas Eve Show); Tuesday, December 31 (Special New Year’s Eve Show); January 3, 2025; January 4, 2025; and January 5, 2025.

Stroll through the Shops of Winter Village, delivered by PODS Moving and Storage, where local businesses and boutiques offer handpicked gifts. This year’s market is its biggest yet.

Enjoy seasonal flavors at the Winter Village Café with delicious options like gourmet crepes, craft cocktails from Icicles, coffee from Mi Cafecito and sweet treats from Whatever Pops.

Ice skating on real ice is a signature Winter Village experience, and this year brings even more fun to the rink. Tickets are now on sale. For $17, skaters enjoy 90 minutes of ice time and an included skate rental — perfect for date night, family fun or simply enjoying the season.

New this year, skaters joining themed skate nights will be entered into a weekly raffle. Join the fun and show off your best moves on these Tuesday events and you could win an exciting prize, including giveaways from the Tampa Bay Lightning, Straz Center and Winter Village Tampa.

December 10 — National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.

December 17 — Lightning Bolts & Snowflakes.

December 24 — Ugly Holiday Sweater.

December 31 — Holiday Shimmer.

Embrace your Tampa Bay Lightning pride every Thursday with themed food and beverage and a big dose of Bolts excitement.

Dance under the stars with silent disco headphones every Friday from 6-9 p.m. Headphones are first come, first served.

Street Curling is also back. Grab a friend and join in the holiday-fueled fun on the curling lanes, available Wednesday through Sunday. -

Hop aboard the Winter Village Express and take a magical holiday trip on the TECO Line Streetcar. On select Sundays, this one-hour, round-trip ride from downtown’s Whiting Station to historic Ybor City features holiday sing-alongs, trivia, milk and cookies and festive surprises for the whole family.

Join everyone in celebrating the magic of the season at Tampa’s Winter Village — where holiday memories are made. For more information, including a full schedule, visit https://wintervillagetampa.com/.