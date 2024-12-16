As Hillsborough County continues the final pass for debris collection this week, some temporary debris sites will be closing on Saturday, December 21. Debris haulers are revisiting routes throughout the county from sunup to sundown, seven days a week, collecting storm debris left behind by Hurricane Milton. Residents may also continue to bring their storm debris to the following temporary debris sites until December 21:

Lake Park, 17302 N. Dale Mabry Hwy., Lutz, FL 33548.

Valrico Spray Fields, 14039 Sydney Rd., Valrico, FL 33527.

SE County Landfill, 15960 County Rd. 672, Lithia, FL 33547.

After December 21, residents may continue to bring their storm debris to these temporary debris sites that will remain open:

Resource Recovery Facility, 350 N. Falkenburg Rd., Tampa, FL 33619.

Hillsborough Heights Temporary Debris Site, 6209 County Rd. 579, Seffner, FL 33584.

As well as these Hillsborough County collection facilities:

Hillsborough Heights, 6209 County Rd. 579, Seffner, FL 33584.

Northwest County Solid Waste Facility, 8001 W. Linebaugh Ave., Tampa, FL 33625.

South County Solid Waste Facility, 13000 U.S. 41, Gibsonton, FL 33534.

When hiring tree trimmers or landscapers to dispose of storm debris, residents must print out a Storm Debris Self-Haul Form or Demolition & Construction Self-Haul Form from the Hillsborough County website, fill it out and sign it for the contractor to present it at any county drop-off location to prove they are authorized to dispose of the debris on behalf of the resident. Contractor self-haul forms will be accepted at the temporary debris sites until December 21.

Upcoming holidays will affect the debris removal schedule and hours at collection centers as follows:

There will be no storm debris collection on Tuesday, December 24; Wednesday, December 25; and January 1, 2025.

Temporary debris collection sites will follow the schedule below:

December 24 — Open 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

December 25 — Closed.

December 31 — Open 7 a.m.-5 p.m.

January 1 — Closed.

Once the final pass is complete, residents can place yard waste curbside for regular yard waste collection, or it can be taken to a community collection site. For more information, visit https://hcfl.gov/residents/property-owners-and-renters/trash-and-recycling.

Get Connected. Stay Alert.

Residents and visitors are encouraged to register for HCFL Alert, Hillsborough County’s official public notification system for emergency and urgent alerts. To receive messages by email, phone, and text, go to www.hcfl.gov/hcflalert. For the latest emergency-related information visit www.hcfl.gov/staysafe. Residents without digital access are encouraged to call the county’s Customer Service Center at 813-272-5900 for information.