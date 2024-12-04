Get into the holiday spirit with a visit to Plant City Entertainment, located in historic downtown Plant City, and see its holiday spectacular, Jingle Bell Jukebox. This lively children’s musical will be performed on Saturday, December 7, at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. It will also be performed on Sunday, December 8, at 2 p.m. The box office opens at 12:30 p.m. for the matinees and at 6:30 p.m. for the evening show.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $10 for children 12 years old and younger. You can get tickets online by visiting www.pceshows.com.

Jingle Bell Jukebox is directed by Jonathan Douglas.

“We are celebrating the holiday season with Jingle Bell Jukebox, a collection of updated Christmas Songs performed by 22 of the most talented kids ages 4 to 17 that I have ever had the pleasure of directing,” said Douglas.

You can sing along with update arrangements of Christmas classics and reminisce about Christmases past while creating new memories this this never to be forgotten holiday event.

Douglas said, “With songs like Frosty Hand Jive to Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, we are sure to put you in the holiday spirit.”

In addition, Plant City Entertainment is opening its final dress rehearsal for a group of kids to help make this holiday a little brighter. And that is not all, as Plant City Entertainment is also collaborating with the United Food Bank and Services of Plant City and will be accepting donations of nonperishable food items or cash contributions to help feed the community. Collection boxes will be available in the lobby. Everyone who contributes will receive a sweet treat from Santa Claus himself.

Douglas said, “With a visit from jolly old St. Nick himself, this will be an event for the whole family not to be missed.”

Whether you are young or young at heart, the Jingle Bell Jukebox show is the perfect way to kick off the most wonderful time of the year.

Plant City Entertainment is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit. Its mission is: “Instill the love of live theater in the child, renew the magic in our senior citizens, and for all those ages in between, to promote self-confidence, teamwork, and fun for all, as we strive to entertain.”

For more information, please visit www.pceshows.com.