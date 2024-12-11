The Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA honored outstanding volunteers at the annual Community Impact Celebration, presented by Regions and BayCare. Held on November 20 at the Tampa Theatre, an estimated 400 guests enjoyed an evening emceed by the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Greg Wolf and Braydon Coburn showcasing the Tampa YMCA’s robust impact on the community as videos, testimonials and stories were shared.

Clara Reynolds, Crisis Center of Tampa Bay president and CEO, was presented with the 2024 Community Impact Award. A distinguished executive leader with over 19 years of experience in managing Tampa Bay nonprofits, since July 2015 Clara has overseen a large team and plays a pivotal role in serving more than 160,000 people annually. Under her guidance, the Crisis Center has achieved exceptional growth, expanding its services, community impact and driving a remarkable 130 percent revenue increase.

“The work I do day in and day out is incredibly stressful. I look to the YMCA as my place for self-care, solace and community. I have been a proud Bob Sierra Family YMCA member for 22 years. I have made amazing friends there. Thank you, Tampa YMCA, for always supporting our community in huge ways and thank you for this honor,” Reynolds said.

Renowned community leader Bob Gilbertson was presented with the 2024 Red Triangle Award. The award is given to a volunteer whose leadership and service reflect the countless lives transformed through their generous contributions. With his 45-year YMCA career, Gilbertson is the Tampa Y’s longest-serving president from 1981-2007. Under his leadership, the Tampa Y grew from serving 5,000 to serving over 130,000 members/program participants annually and from five centers to 14. The namesake of our Central City YMCA, he is a champion of advancing the Y mission, underserved communities and youth. Gilbertson always focused on “where the Y was needed the most.”

“I am thankful to the Tampa YMCA for this honor. What always resonates with me is that the time and treasure we give to others is the rent we pay for the space we occupy in this world. All of you helped us grow and sustain — the staff, supporters and volunteers. I hope everyone keeps supporting the Tampa YMCA,” Gilbertson said.

Matt Mitchell, president and CEO of Tampa YMCA, congratulated all the honorees. He emphasized the “magnitude of the role the Tampa YMCA plays in our communities. We impacted over 280,000 people last year.”

Locally, the following YMCA Center Volunteers of the Year were recognized for their unwavering commitment to helping children, families and seniors reach their full potential: Campo Family YMCA’s Eileen Kaminski; Plant City Family YMCA’s Marsha Passmore and Michael Jemison; and YMCA Camp Cristina’s Will Alfonso.

