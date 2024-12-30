The countdown is on. January 1, 2025, is around the corner, and the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA would like to invite you to ‘Find Your Spark’ with it this New Year. There is a limited-time $0 joining fee for new members along with a free InBody scan when they join. The offer is for new members through January 15, 2025.

The InBody test is a cutting-edge, research-backed body composition analysis that provides an accurate and reliable breakdown of body composition, objectively measuring and tracking progress in critical areas, including muscle mass, body fat percentage and metabolic rate.

Casey Frachiseur, age 45, has been a North Brandon Family YMCA member for almost three years. Thanks to the YMCA, she lost 40 pounds and six pants sizes since this July.

“I started at a size 24 and am down to an 18. The YMCA has changed my life by helping me get back on track and healthy. I don’t feel judged, and every member and staff is always so helpful. I don’t feel like I am coming to a gym where no one cares if you are there or not. The Y is a safe place where I truly feel valued. I would recommend the YMCA to others because they have everything you need to get healthy. The only thing anyone would have to provide is the willingness to show up. The staff will help guide you to which programs work best for you,” shared Frachiseur.

“I am so grateful to the YMCA. Without them, I would probably still be sitting at home, or in bed not caring about my health. Having staff that care, I not only don’t want to disappoint myself, but I don’t want to disappoint them. The YMCA gives me purpose, and I am forever grateful,” said Frachiseur.

The Tampa YMCA is grateful for its Y family. It is pleased to offer many options to help everyone attain their health and wellness goals along with support through this fitness journey. Members have the option of using its wellness floors with a variety of modern equipment for different workouts.

Another membership perk? Tampa YMCA Summer Camp registration for members opens on January 1. Spots fill up quickly, so get a head start for your family. Its $0 joining fee runs from January 1-15, with only a $5 joining fee from January 16-31, 2025.