The 32nd annual Brandon Seafood Festival will bring a selection of fresh catches and entertainment to the area on January 18, 2025.

But, past the all-you-can-eat seafood, the festival will garner awareness for Rotary’s Camp Florida and raise money for several local and international charities.

Rotary’s Camp Florida offers a space for those with disabilities to learn and play in a safe environment.

The camp was damaged in Hurricane Milton, which prompted the festival to be delayed from its original date in November, Chad Norgard said. He said the delay gave time to restore the camp and avoid the busyness of the holiday season.

“It’s just been overwhelming to see the support for the camp, and that’s one of the reasons why we do this seafood festival,” he said.

In addition to the camp, the festival will also support Everyday Blessings Inc., The SPARK Initiative and Family Promise.

While supporting these events, guests can dine on a variety of fish, crab and shrimp. For those who do not want seafood, burgers and hot dogs will be available with a selection of sides.

There will be a juggler, face painting and other activities as well.

In addition to tickets for the event, guests 21 and older also can buy an all-you-can-drink beer armband. The beer is being provided by Bootleggers Brewing Company, but other wine and coffee vendors will have drinks for guests as well.

The event is sponsored by Rivard Buick GMC and the designated kids’ zone, which will feature a bounce house, is sponsored by Reed & Reed.

“It’s really a casual time built for families just to come out and have a good day,” Norgard said.

Tickets for adults can be purchased in advance for $35 and are $40 at the door. Beer armbands are $10. Children under 12 years old can get in for $1 or a donated canned good. Tickets for children 12-17 years old are $15 in advance or $20 at the door.

The annual Brandon Seafood Festival will take place January 18 from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. at Rotary’s Camp Florida, located off Lakewood Drive at 1915 Camp Florida Rd. in Brandon. For more information about the event, visit https://brandon86rotary.com/brandonseafoodfestival/.