By Superintendent Van Ayres

As a parent or guardian of a school-age child, selecting their educational path is one of the most important decisions you’ll make. I am proud to share that our district provides a wide range of award-winning academic programs tailored to meet the unique interests and strengths of every student.

Currently, we offer over 100 K-12 tuition-free school choice programs based on curriculum, location, student interest, or way of learning. Whether it is virtual learning, K-8, International Baccalaureate, Collegiate Academy, magnet schools for the arts or STEM or career and technical education, we offer school choice programs and innovative and nurturing learning environments with technology-rich classrooms and highly qualified teachers.

As you explore educational options for your child, consider these tips to help you make an informed decision:

First, consider your child’s interests and learning style. Magnet and choice programs in our district allow students to explore their passions in depth. Talk to your child about what excites them academically and creatively to find a program aligned with their goals.

Next, research each program’s unique offerings. Our district’s website has detailed descriptions on each of our programs, and you can also attend one of our Magnet & Choice Expos we offer each year that allow you to explore programs firsthand. Ask questions about curriculum, extracurriculars and support services. Attending a school tour can also provide a feel for the campus culture.

Think about your child’s strengths and challenges. Magnet programs foster both academic and personal growth, so consider what environment will help your child thrive. For instance, a project-based learning approach might benefit hands-on learners, while a rigorous IB program might suit a student looking for an international focus.

Lastly, consider the commute, school hours and how these factors fit into your family’s routine.

Selecting one of our choice programs is an exciting opportunity to personalize your child’s education. Take your time exploring options, and feel free to reach out to our district staff for guidance. We’re here to support you in finding the best fit for your child.

To learn more or to apply for one of our choice programs, visit www.hillsboroughschools.org/magnet. Please note, the window to apply for the 2025-26 school year closes on Tuesday, December 31.