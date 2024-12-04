The Missing Piece Theatre Company is a volunteer-run theater organization. All of its performances are offered at the Gem Theater, located at 118 NW 1st Ave. in Mulberry.

The next performance of the highly talented cast and crew of The Missing Piece Theatre is The Gift of the Magi. This will be performed on Friday, December 13, at 8 p.m. and on Saturday, December 14, and Sunday, December 15, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $16. Please visit www.themissingpiecetheatre.org to get tickets.

The Gift of the Magi is a one-act play that will be directed by Jennifer Groff, a Florida native from Riverview. This is her second time directing and her directorial debut with The Missing Piece Theatre Company. Joining her as assistant director is Vette Berrian, who lives in Valrico.

Local actors, in addition to the director and assistant director, include Wendy Tompkins of Brandon, James and Sara Strohaker also from Brandon, Eleise Rogacki from Brandon and DeVan Berrian of Valrico. Other actors hail from Winter Haven and Lakeland.

The Gift of the Magi is adapted from the classic O. Henry short story. This is the perfect story of love and giving that is sure to get you into the holiday spirit. In addition to the show, each performance will also feature a local choir to sing holiday carols.

Steven Bucko, executive director of The Missing Piece Theatre Company, said, “The Gift of the Magi is a touching and beautiful story of a young couple unable to afford presents for each other on their first Christmas together. Each sacrifices a treasure to provide a gift for the other, but, in so doing, they work at almost tragically funny cross-purposes. This is a play about young love and the value of giving. Indeed, the Magi were wise — and their gifts were wise gifts, however foolish in the eyes of the practical.”

Bucko added, “The Gift of the Magi marks the end of our second season. In our first three shows of the year, over 2,200 people have experienced the storytelling of The Missing Piece Theatre. For those who are interested to know what we will be doing for our next season, the audience of The Gift of the Magi will be the first to hear about our amazing slate for 2025.”

Please visit www.themissingpiecetheatre.org for more information.