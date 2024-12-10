United Way Suncoast recently unveiled its refreshed brand identity, revealing an invigorated visual style and a mission-aligned message to amplify its impact. This update includes a modernized logo, engaging new calls to action and a simplified yet powerful mission statement: “United Way Suncoast mobilizes communities to action so all can thrive.” By becoming an early adopter of United Way Worldwide’s brand evolution, United Way Suncoast aims to strengthen its connection with the community and broaden its reach as it heads into the season of giving.

“The refreshed brand allows us to better convey what we stand for, how we’re different and why people should get involved,” said Ernest Hooper, United Way Suncoast chief communications officer. “This new look is energizing and reinforces our mission. While it preserves familiar elements — like our Circle of Hope symbol with its rainbow, hand and human figure — it repositions these elements to show how United Way leads the way in community support.”

United Way Suncoast’s new brand maintains its core symbol, the Circle of Hope, which represents the organization’s commitment to hope, support and humanity. This logo now appears to the left, emphasizing United Way’s leadership role, with a fresh color palette and modernized design elements to communicate openness and inclusivity.

In addition to visual changes, the organization has updated its calls to action to better encourage community engagement. While the previous calls to ‘donate, volunteer and advocate’ have been instrumental, the new directives — ‘get involved,’ ‘give back’ and ‘take action’ — aim to foster a more active, hands-on relationship with audiences, underscoring the organization’s accessible, inclusive approach to engagement.

As part of the refresh, United Way Suncoast also introduces a concise mission statement that reflects its enduring commitment to uplifting communities. The mission, crafted with clarity and focus, sets the stage for United Way’s unique approach to driving community change. The restylized brand and mission statement reflects United Way Suncoast’s dedication to delivering meaningful impact while supporting communities as they move forward together.

In the coming months, the organization will continue to roll out new website updates and adopt a more vibrant color palette, typography and graphic elements designed to convey depth and dynamism.

United Way Suncoast gives families and community members across its five-county footprint the ‘freedom to rise.’ Founded in 1924, United Way Suncoast proudly serves Hillsborough, Pinellas, Manatee, Sarasota and DeSoto counties by investing in services and programs that help people create the lives they imagine for themselves.

For more information, visit https://unitedwaysuncoast.org/.