Watermelon Swim, Tampa Bay’s premier swim school, has embarked on its 17th annual Merry Melon Giving Tree, a program that provides Tampa Bay families in need with a full Christmas experience. This year, the program has accepted 38 families, collectively 112 children, to fulfill holiday wish lists for children, parents and guardians.

Since 2007, the annual Merry Melon Giving Tree program has helped thousands of Tampa Bay residents by ensuring underserved communities have access to holiday gifts, meals, clothing and more. New to the program this year is the gift of swimming. Watermelon Swim will match all swim lesson donations to help provide scholarships to families in need.

“Spreading our mission of water safety is at the heart of everything we do,” said Micha Seal, founder and CEO of Watermelon Swim. “We look forward to the Giving Tree all year long and offering swim lessons, in addition to wish lists, felt like the missing piece,” added Seal. “Everyone deserves access to water safety and drowning prevention.”

Annually, Watermelon Swim gives nearly $1 million in charitable donations to the Tampa Bay community, including over $350,000 in partial and full scholarships for swim lessons and swimmers with disabilities. Additionally, the organization teaches over 3,000 students free water safety education in classrooms across the Bay.

Through Thursday, December 19, Watermelon Swim families and staff, along with the local community, can pick up a Giving Tree ornament at any of the four Watermelon Swim locations. Ornaments will include an array of wish list items for all ages, along with the life-saving gift of swim lessons. Watermelon Swim will match all donations to ensure a full Christmas for all. Gifts may also be purchased via a curated Amazon Wish List. Donations will be accepted through December 19, at which time they will be sorted and organized for pickup at the company’s Wesley Chapel location at 30016 County Line Rd.

If you would like to learn more about the Watermelon Swim Merry Melon Giving Tree, including how to donate, please visit https://watermelonswim.com/bringing-holiday-joy-to-all-2024-melon-giving-tree.