It’s that time of year again — not just the season of holiday cheer and giving, but also the time of remembering the fallen, honoring those who serve and teaching the next generation the value of freedom with Wreaths Across America (WAA).

The yearlong mission of WAA, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization started in 2007, is carried out in part each year by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at thousands of participating locations in all 50 states and beyond. On Saturday, December 14, our heroes will be celebrated with National Wreaths Across America Day, and it comes with a new theme.

“The theme for 2024 is ‘Live with Purpose,’ and we hope to continue to grow our reach to show future generations how to show appreciation for our veterans and our country,” said Wayne Hanson, Vietnam War veteran and chairman of the WAA Board of Directors. “We want to continue to thank our Gold Star families for their sacrifices, welcome home our Vietnam veterans and uphold a promise to them that we will never let their service and loved ones be forgotten.”

Locally, Serenity Meadows Memorial Park, Funeral Home and Crematory will again be helping to host WAA Day. There, everyone will gather at 9 a.m., and the ceremony will be from 10 a.m.-12 Noon.

“Serenity Meadows is deeply honored to host Wreaths Across America as a heartfelt tribute to our fallen veterans,” said Bridgette Soto, general manager of Serenity Meadows. “This event allows us to bring our community together in a spirit of unity, remembrance and gratitude. Our goal is to provide a supportive and inclusive space where families and friends can honor the brave men and women who have served our country. We hope to see many in attendance this year.”

Serenity Meadows has already surpassed its 600-wreath donation goal. Those looking to volunteer can visit Serenity Meadows’ WAA webpage, or they can simply show up that morning to help lay the wreaths. They will be guided on where to go.

“As our executive director, Karen Worcester, has said, living with purpose is a mindset,” said Hanson. “Through the Wreaths Across America mission, we can put that mindset into action and honor the lives of our heroes, showing our gratitude with acts of service and remembrance.”

For more about Wreaths Across America, ways to get involved and other locations hosting the event, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org. For Serenity Meadows’ WAA webpage, visit www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/pages/45982/overview/.