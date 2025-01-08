In a heartwarming display of community spirit, 100 Women Who Care Riverview/FishHawk achieved a remarkable milestone in December 2024: collectively donating over $100,000 to local charities since its founding. The group, dedicated to improving lives in the Riverview and FishHawk communities, celebrated this achievement by selecting the Kiwanis Club of Brandon as the recipient of their December donation.

For those unfamiliar with the initiative, 100 Women Who Care is a simple but powerful concept: Women from the area gather four times a year, each contributing $100. At each meeting, three local charities are nominated, and after brief presentations one is selected to receive the collective donations. With 100 women in the group, that’s $10,000 per meeting, with the potential to make a significant impact on local causes.

The Kiwanis Club of Brandon was chosen in December for its ongoing work with local youth, including its weekly backpack feeding program, support of scholarships and community service projects. Its mission aligns with the core values of the group, making Kiwanis a perfect recipient for this milestone contribution.

“Reaching the $100,000 mark is not just a number — it’a a testament to the power of women coming together with a shared purpose,” said Debbie Matice, a member of 100 Women Who Care Riverview/FishHawk. “This milestone shows what can be accomplished when we all pool our resources and make a difference in the lives of those around us.”

The Kiwanis Club of Brandon was deeply grateful for the generous donation, which will help fund its continued efforts in supporting the community’s youth.

“This donation will make a real difference in the lives of so many young people in our community,” said Lynn Langowski, member of the Kiwanis Club. “It’s inspiring to see how local women are using their collective power to create positive change.”

100 Women Who Care Riverview/FishHawk meets quarterly. The next meeting will be held Wednesday, March 12, at 6 p.m. at Vine Vegan, located at 2080 Badlands Dr. in Brandon. Find 100 Women Riverview/FishHawk on Facebook at www.facebook.com/100wwcriverviewfishhawk.