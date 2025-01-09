Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center is a nonprofit, faith-based organization which offers help for single, pregnant women in the Apollo Beach and Tampa Bay area. Deborah Bird and Aubi Martinez started this pregnancy resource center four years ago with the intent of supporting women amidst an unplanned pregnancy.

All year round, Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center offers hope to pregnant women. It provides in-house support groups, mentorship, baby showers, community and education. Its support groups run in fall and spring for about 10 weeks. Each support group connects members with a ‘mother hen,’ a seasoned mother, to walk alongside each pregnant woman who is facing an unplanned pregnancy. These support groups aim to help each woman obtain freedom in motherhood. After completing the support group program, these women can continue to connect and share in a community at regular meetups.

Two years ago, Bird and Martinez started the ‘Dream Big’ summer program to help women who have unplanned pregnancies accomplish their life goals. Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center submitted a proposal for a grant to the Interfaith Social Action Council of Sun City Center and won the grant for $6,060 to help fund its Dream Big program.

Deborah Bird said of the “Dream Big” program, “First, each woman is encouraged to read the book Principles and Power of Vision, by Dr. Myles Munroe. Then, she must complete the six-week course of study with the group. After completing the study, the women get together and plan for their future. Each woman creates a vision board and narrows down what is preventing her from completing her vision. After determining that, Abundant Life finds a way for each woman to meet their goals in some capacity. This last scholarship round, one woman needed work clothes, another wanted to be a homeowner and one woman needed child care. We helped each of these women achieve their goals.”

The pregnancy resource center is located in The Life Church in Apollo Beach at 270 Apollo Beach Blvd. It is always looking for donation matches, especially for its Dream Big program, monetary donations or baby items. To find out more information about Abundant Life Pregnancy Resource Center, visit its website at https://creatingabundantlife.org/ or call 813-445-5563.