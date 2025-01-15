Mike Gutierrez, a local entrepreneur with a deep passion for films, has always cherished the experience of going to the movies with his family — the magic of the big screen, the excitement of the latest release and, of course, the popcorn. But it was when he crossed paths with Marcus Beaufils, director of Plant City PREMIERE LUX 8 & Pizza Pub, during a movie promotion that a new vision began to take shape: blending the love of cinema with the spirit of giving. From this chance encounter, Cinema Charity was born.

“At Cinema Charity, we believe in the power of storytelling to inspire change,” explained Gutierrez. “Movies have a unique ability to unite people, spark creativity and drive positive action. Our mission is to harness that magic to make a meaningful difference in the world.”

Cinema Charity’s signature events include raffles featuring rare movie memorabilia, such as posters, tickets and collectibles. The funds raised through these events support charitable causes and fund initiatives that emphasize education, creativity and empowerment. Whether hosting movie-themed events or sponsoring community programs, Cinema Charity strives to uplift underserved communities while celebrating the timeless art of film.

The organization currently holds raffles on its website, https://cinemacharity.com/, as well as in-person at local events. One of the charity’s ongoing contests offers a chance to win two tickets and a Number 1 Combo at Plant City PREMIERE LUX 8 & Pizza Pub, located at 220 W. Alexander St., Ste. 31, in Plant City.

For Gutierrez and Beaufils, the goal is clear: to bring people together, share their love of movies and use the power of cinema to inspire and uplift the community.