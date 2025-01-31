Black Flag Gaming Company Opens Store In Brandon

Black Flag Gaming Company, a veteran-owned trading card store, has opened its store in Brandon, offering a welcome space for collectors, enthusiasts and newcomers alike. Located at 173 E. Bloomingdale Ave., the shop provides a wide variety of trading cards, including popular games like Magic: The Gathering, Pokémon and Yu-Gi-Oh!, as well as Warhammer 40K and more. The store also features accessories and collectibles, and it provides a place to meet others with shared interests. Founded by Will Falcon, a proud veteran with a passion for collecting, and Michael Dorsey. Black Flag Gaming Company is dedicated to fostering an inclusive environment where everyone can feel at home.

For more information, visit https://blackflagfl.com/ or call 813-530-0002.

Magruder Agency Celebrates 36 Years In Insurance

Pat Magruder of Magruder Agency is celebrating 36 years in the insurance business. Magruder Agency understands that you care about your family, business and possessions, and it has the knowledge to navigate all of those unique risks so that you can feel safe knowing that they are protected from anything life throws their way. Magruder Agency is distinguished from others by its persistent commitment to personalized service, believing that each individual deserves solutions specifically tailored to their circumstances. The Magruder Agency is located at 655 W. Lumsden Rd. in Brandon. Visit its website at www.magruderagency.com or call 813-654-3100.

Moffitt Cancer Center At SouthShore

Moffitt Cancer Center at SouthShore, located at 2709 E. College Ave. in Ruskin, is welcoming its first patients. Discover the future of cancer care at the state-of-the-art, 75,000-square foot facility. This advanced center is designed to enhance patient experiences and improve clinical outcomes with leading-edge technology at every turn. The Moffitt at SouthShore facility offers access to groundbreaking clinical trials, advanced imaging and laboratories, medical oncology and radiation oncology. New and existing patients can now schedule their appointments at SouthShore.

To learn more, visit www.moffitt.org/closetohome or call 833-496-1420.

Take A Look At Shell Point Marina

Located at the mouth of the Little Manatee River in Ruskin, Shell Point Marina offers access to the Tampa Bay within minutes. Its location is just one of the many things that it has going for it. Shell Point Marina has been around for decades and prides itself on being an ‘old school Florida’ marina, but it has been completely transformed to incorporate the modern boating lifestyle. Modern services include app-based boat-launch reservation software, free Wi-Fi, a handicap-compliant parking lot and a new tiki-themed entertainment pavilion with a pool table, air hockey, foosball, board games and more.

To schedule a guided tour of the marina, please call 813-645-1313 or visit its website at www.shellpointmarina.com, where you can look at the full list of services it offers.

Align Right Realty Supports ECHO

Align Right Realty of Riverview is proud to support ECHO (Emergency Care Help Organization), a local nonprofit providing food and clothing to those in need. Led by broker-owner Lisa Tackus, a dedicated ECHO board member, the office raised funds through agent donations, brokerage matches and contributions at every closing. This year, agents also came together for the ECHO Blessing Bag Drive, creating 25 emergency kits for neighbors in need.

To find out more about Align Right Realty, visit its website at https://alignrightriverview.com/http://www.alignrightriverview.com/.

Hillsborough Community College Welcomes New Vice President Of Strategic Planning And Analysis

Hillsborough Community College (HCC) is pleased to announce the promotion of Dr. Nicole Jagusztyn to vice president of strategic planning and analysis for the college. Dr. Jagusztyn has been with HCC since 2009, serving in various leadership roles, including interim vice president. She brings 15 years of experience in higher education research and analytics. HCC serves more than 45,000 students annually at its five campuses located throughout Tampa Bay.

For more information, visit www.hccfl.edu.

Tampa Electric Granted National Award

Tampa Electric has won the Edison Electric Institute (EEI) Emergency Response Award for 2024, in recognition for the company’s outstanding work to quickly restore power after Hurricane Milton. EEI’s Emergency Response Awards recognize recovery and assistance efforts of electric companies after extreme weather or other natural events. The winners were chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process. Florida’s 2024 hurricane season was the deadliest and most destructive in more than a century. Hurricane Milton caused widespread outages and significant devastation from fierce winds, windblown debris, flooding and heavy rain. Tampa Electric brought 6,000 line workers from as far away as Texas, Minnesota and Canada. Electricity was restored in a week.