By Riley and Austin Stanley

The Tampa-based rock duo Fiendish Thingies is set to release a highly anticipated double single on New Year’s Day, January 1. The new tracks mark a significant milestone in the band’s evolution, offering an exciting glimpse into their sound and creative growth. Brothers Riley and Austin Stanley, who are Riverview High School graduates and have deep roots in the local music scene, have poured their hearts into these new songs, which reflect their journey as both artists and individuals.

“We are so excited to show what we have been working on,” said Austin. “These songs mean a lot to us. We’ve spent countless hours crafting something we feel truly proud of, and we can’t wait for our fans to hear it.”

Fiendish Thingies’ sound blends elements of alternative rock, indie, and blues, drawing from their diverse influences and years of performing in the Tampa area. According to Riley, “These songs have been brewing for a while, having played them at a lot of shows at venues here in town. It feels great to finally share them with the world.”

The Stanley brothers, both alumni and students of Florida universities — Riley from the University of Tampa and Austin from Florida Gulf Coast University — have been playing music together since their youth. Their deep connection to the Tampa community and local music venues has shaped their music, and this new double single is a testament to their passion and dedication.

Fans of the band can expect a fresh and refined sound on these two tracks, which showcase their musical evolution while staying true to the raw energy that has made them a standout act in Tampa’s live music scene.

The double single, “The Wait”/“That’s Why,” will be available for streaming and download starting at 12 Midnight on January 1. Fans can stream the new tracks on all major platforms, including Spotify, Apple Music and Amazon Music.

Fiendish Thingies is a rock duo from Tampa, Florida, consisting of brothers Riley and Austin Stanley. Known for their electrifying live performances and distinctive blend of alternative rock, indie and blues, the band has built a loyal following in their hometown and beyond. The duo draws from a wide range of musical influences while staying deeply rooted in the vibrant Tampa music scene. Their upcoming double single is their latest effort to bring their evolving sound to a broader audience.

For more information, press inquiries, or to arrange an interview, please contact Fiendish Thingies management. You can also follow Fiendish Thingies on Instagram @fiendishthingiesband.