For those of us that love to read, you should check out the University of Florida – Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) Bookstore in Gainesville. There is a large variety of educational materials. They include topics such as 4-H, agriculture, boating and fishing, Florida-Friendly Landscaping™, gardening, lawn and landscapes, health, nutrition, family and community, homes and home maintenance, horticulture and plant diseases, insects, natural resources and wildlife, pollinators, native plants and more.

There is a section on health, nutrition, family and community that includes books on family and relationships, community, SMART (strengthening marriages and relationships training) and financial management.

There is a great selection of cookbooks. Some include The Florida Vegetarian Cookbook; Simply Florida: A Taste of Flavors from the Sunshine State; Pickled, Fried, and Fresh: Bert Gill’s Southern Flavors; My Plate for Older Adults; Honey: 50 Tried & True Recipes; Good Catch: Recipes and Stories Celebrating the Best of Florida’s Recipes; Eggs: 50 Tried & True Recipes; Field to Feast; and Blueberries: 50 Tried & True Recipes. There is also A Culinary History of Florida, which looks very interesting.

The bookstore also has a large variety of UF clothing items: shirts, T-shirts, hats, jackets and more. Picture an alligator or chicken hat, alligator plush key ring, bee, piggy bank, sea turtle and alligator, which at least will make you smile if not laughing out loud.

You can view products for sale and make purchases online at https://ifasbooks.ifas.ufl.edu/. To make an in-person appointment, go to https://outlook.office365.com/book/bookings-ifasbooksifasufledu@uflorida.onmicrosoft.com/. The bookstore is located on campus at 1374 Sabal Palm Dr. in Gainesville. Its phone number is 352-392-1764, and its toll-free phone number is 800-226-1764. You can also fax to 352-392-2628.

The travel time from Brandon to Gainesville is about 2 hours and 10 minutes using I-75 North. There is more good news: Antique malls and great restaurants are on both sides of the interstate. There are also amazing restaurants in Gainesville.

If you are looking for Gator garb, great recipes and a fun day, head to the UF/IFAS Bookstore in Gainesville. I may even see you there! Thanks.

For more information, contact labarber@ufl.edu.