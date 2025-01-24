One of the most welcome sights to see after a storm knocks out power across the region is the army of electrical line workers who are dedicated to restoring service to electrical utility customers.

Frequently the outage is so great that out-of-state reinforcements are brought in with convoys of trucks and gear, but a partnership between TECO and Hillsborough Community College (HCC) is locally training people to become electrical line workers who repair and maintain a vital part of the community’s infrastructure.

Line workers provide the skilled labor needed to set up poles, string wire and maintain equipment to deliver electricity to individual customers from the utility’s power-generating infrastructure, whether it is part of post-disaster recovery or routine daily operations. Successful completion qualifies graduates of the electrical line worker training program for entry-level positions in the power industry, though employment with TECO or another company is not guaranteed.

The intensive, 14-week course of study involves 420 hours of instruction and includes various first aid and OSHA certifications.

Among the requirements are that applicants must have a high school or GED diploma, be 18 years or older at the start of the course, have a driver’s license, pass a level-two background check and be able to lift 50 pounds. A drug screen is also required, and no exceptions are made for medical marijuana users. Classes are held at HCC’s Brandon campus.

According to Archie Collins, president and chief executive officer of Tampa Electric, “We rely on skilled line workers to safely and reliably maintain our electrical grid. This program will help to diversify the pool of candidates that we draw from to sustain our team of line workers into the future.”

Students of the program gained real-world experience working alongside electrical repair crews following last season’s hurricanes.

Recruiting for the class that begins on Tuesday, August 5, is happening now, with applicants required to attend a competitive screening boot camp on Saturday, July 12, where the class roster will be determined by selecting the top 16 candidates and eight alternates. There is a $93 fee to register for the boot camp. Tuition for the electrical line worker program is $6,500 and scholarships are available to qualified applicants.

You can find out more about the electrical line worker training program by visiting www.tampatraining.com or calling 813-259-6010.