Among the more than $1.46 million in grant funding issued for special events throughout Hillsborough County was a $15,248.25 grant for the December 14, 2024, debut of the Brandon Parade of Lights.

“The funds support overall parade expenses and help build a foundation to continue the legacy of the parade in 2025,” said Greater Brandon Chamber of Commerce Vice President Amber Aaron. “The joy we felt seeing this parade come to life and be so warmly embraced by the community is beyond words. It’s a true celebration of unity, tradition and the spirit that brings us all together and will continue for many years to come.”

As Liz Brewer, president of the Rotary Club of Brandon and head of the Angel Foundation FL, put it in a post-parade post, “Tonight was one more confirmation we live in an amazing community and with people who have incredible servant hearts.”

The Christmas spectacle, staged in partnership with the Valrico/Fishhawk Chamber of Commerce, brought together the communities of Brandon, Valrico, Plant City, Riverview, Lithia and more to the sidewalks of Oakfield Drive, where marching bands from four high schools — Brandon, Bloomingdale, Newsome and Riverview — participated in the merriment.

The parade grant funding was approved by the Hillsborough County Board of County Commissioners (BOCC), after a recommendation from the 11-member Cultural Assets Commission. Appointed by the BOCC, the commission meets quarterly at the Entrepreneur Collaborative Center in Tampa. A call for grant applications occurs at least twice every fiscal year, which for the county runs from October 1 through September 30.

In the latest round of approved funding, 37 groups, staging 45 events, were approved to receive a piece of the $1.46 million. Eligible are such things as art, local food, film and music festivals, as well as historic, local community and river celebration events. Not eligible are such things as sporting events, beauty pageants, charitable fundraisers and events organized for political or religious purposes.

Among the grants awarded most recently, the Greater SouthShore Chamber of Commerce received $25,151.56 for the 34th annual Ruskin Seafood Festival. Another $22,646.86 was earmarked for the Fourth of July ‘Catch the Spirit and Celebrate America’ drone light show and festival at the Hillsborough County Fairgrounds in Dover.

For more, including application information and a list of grant recipients, visit www.hcfl.gov and search for ‘Special Events Partnership Grants.’