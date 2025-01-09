Habitat Hillsborough Awarded $50,000 Donation From Lightning Foundation

Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County has been awarded $50,000 from the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation’s Tampa Bay Strong fund for hurricane relief and recovery in the region. The award is part of the foundation’s commitment of over $3 million to respond to community needs in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton.

With the donation from the Lightning Foundation, Habitat Hillsborough will help provide urgent repairs to vulnerable homeowners in Hillsborough County whose homes were damaged following the hurricanes.

Friends Of The Bloomingdale Library Celebrates 20 Years

The Friends of the Bloomingdale Library (FOL) cordially invite you to its 20th year celebration on Saturday, February 1, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Many of the groups that meet at the library will have display tables with literature and representatives who will discuss their activities and answer any questions you may have. Refreshments will be served.

The Bloomingdale Regional Public Library is located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Be sure to stop by.

Strawberry Festival Concert Tickets On Sale

The stage is set for the 2025 Florida Strawberry Festival. Advance tickets for admission and headline entertainment shows are on sale now. The 2025 Florida Strawberry Festival takes place from Thursday, February 27, through Sunday, March 9, in Plant City.

For more information, visit https://flstrawberryfestival.com/, Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) or follow #berryfest25.

Hillsborough County Students Can Enter Water Conservation Poster Contest

Hillsborough County Water Resources and the City of Tampa are encouraging students from kindergarten through 12th grade to enter the Drop Savers Water Conservation Poster Contest. To enter, students must create a poster depicting a water conservation idea, slogan or drawing with the goal to educate and raise awareness about water conservation.

The poster must be on 8.5-inch-by-11-inch white paper and can be vertical or horizontal. Students may use crayons, paint, color pencils or markers. No highlighters, photos or computer graphics are permitted.

Visit www.hcfl.gov/dropsavers to see the full rules and divisions. The deadline is Saturday, February 15.

New Fleet Program Simplifies Vehicle Registration Renewal Process

The Hillsborough County Tax Collector’s Office has launched an innovative Fleet Program designed to meet the needs of customers managing 25 or more vehicles by streamlining the registration renewal process. The user-friendly online resource provides step-by-step guidance to efficiently renew registrations and even clear outstanding toll violations, without having to take a trip to the tax collector’s office.

Customers can explore the new Fleet Program by visiting www.hillstax.org/title-tag/registration/fleet-program the site offers all the information and tools needed to get started.

Learn To Play Bridge

If you have always wanted to learn to play bridge, now is your chance. Kathy Smith and K.C. Chilton will be teaching Easybridge 1 on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9:30-11:30 a.m.

Classes will be in the Horizon room of the atrium, located at 947 N. Course Lane in Sun City Center. You’ll be able to play hands-on the first day and have fun doing it. Go with a friend and learn together, or they will find you a partner to play with. No need to register, just show up and have fun.

TOPS Weight-loss Support

Have you made a resolution to get healthy? Maybe you want to drop a few pounds that you put on over the holidays? If so, TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) can help. It is a successful weight-loss support group that meets every Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. in the Arts & Crafts room at the Southshore Falls Clubhouse, located at 5831 Cascade Falls Lane in Apollo Beach.

For more information, contact Sandy Nolan at 815-603-0892.