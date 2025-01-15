When military members PCS, they move from one station assignment to another or make a ‘permanent change of station.’ In 2020, Valrico resident Rob Schelle recognized an opportunity to support military families as they PCS. Schelle founded Military No Stress PCS, certified as a nonprofit in 2022.

Military No Stress PCS provides relocation assistance and free concierge services through an extensive network across the globe. The network consists of realtors — most of whom are veterans or military spouses — who have a full understanding of the challenges of military families. Military No Stress PCS has 280 connected locations with all six branches of the US military, including Outside the Continental United States (OCONUS) locations.

In 2019, Schelle became the president and CEO of the Kilene Kelly Group (KKG) with Keller Williams Realty. Schelle’s desire to serve in the military began years ago. Both his grandfathers served in WWII and his stepdad served in Vietnam.

Realtors with KKG organically aid their clients with local resources — everything from finding a landscaper, pool service or electrician to recommendations for schools and youth sports. Our area has an influx of military due to the proximity to MacDill Air Force Base. Schelle recognized a way to serve beyond Florida.

“The premise is that this is to serve those who serve. Sometimes they (the military) have all the resources at their fingertips but don’t even know where to start,” Schelle said.

In 2024, Military No Stress PCS helped 3,000 families, up from 1,800 in 2023. It is listed on Military OneSource (www.militaryonesource.mil) and partner with No Paws Left Behind, which specializes in military pet moves.

Shanon Castro, a Lithia resident and military spouse, has used Military No Stress PCS for multiple moves, including a move to Korea.

“No Stress PCS has truly been a game changer. They took the time to truly understand our family, our needs and what was important to us in a community. Their knowledge of local resources, professional services and neighborhoods is unmatched, and whenever they didn’t have the answer, they went the extra mile to find it,” Castro said.

The resources of military veterans and spouses within Military No Stress PCS are vast.

“When you contact our site or call us, however you reach out, we put you in contact with the right person within our concierge network that will contact you and walk you through it,” Schelle said.

On December 14, 2024, Military No Stress PCS placed 2,400 wreaths in nine military cemeteries as part of National Wreaths Across America Day (www.wreathsacrossamerica.org). Schelle and his family of four placed wreaths at Serenity Meadows in Riverview.

To learn more about No Stress Military PCS and its services, visit https://militarynostresspcs.org/.