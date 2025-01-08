Are you ready to elevate your business, your life, and your faith? Join in for Made for More, a powerful two-day, faith-based conference designed to empower you to step into your divine calling and take your life to the next level. This is not just another event — it’s a transformational experience for those who believe they are made for more.

Over the course of two days, you’ll hear from 12 anointed speakers, each handpicked for their ability to inspire and equip you with the tools to grow spiritually, personally and professionally. These leaders are not just experts in their fields; they are vessels of God’s grace, called to help you unlock the greatness inside of you.

Whether you’re a business owner, an aspiring entrepreneur or someone seeking a deeper sense of purpose, Made for More will provide the faith-filled strategies and inspiration you need to thrive in all areas of life.

Made for More founder Steve Hopper offers life-shifting keynotes seminars and workshops. Hopper leaves his audience with an overwhelming desire to want more, to do more and to become more. He’s been featured on TV, radio and in several magazines and publications. As the author of From Prison to Purpose, he has inspired the masses through his personal story of turning a setback into a comeback and winning the most important game of all: life.

As a successful female entrepreneur, master networker and author, LeAnne Crabtree, another speaker at the event, has been impacting lives in a big way for over 30 years. As the owner of LeAnne’s Old Fashioned Cookies, Crabtree has built a nationwide gifting and client retention platform that is sweeter than all the rest. And as the author of God Has a Sweet Tooth, she shares her powerful journey to success and the important lessons she learned along the way.

What To Expect:

12 Anointed Speakers: Hear from transformational leaders who will guide you to uncover your God-given potential and purpose.

The Made for More conference will be held on Friday and Saturday, January 17 and 18, at the Hilton Garden Inn Tampa Suncoast Parkway. Register for buy-one, get-one-free $47 tickets today at https://kingdominfluencerevents.com/.