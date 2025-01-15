Master Garage Door Company has been a part of the Brandon community since 1997. Owners Steve and Tawnie Manning are committed to serving with integrity and value the trust of our community.

“We are a locally and family-owned and operated business,” said Steve. “Tawnie and I still work hard every day to serve our community. For our entire team, we take our work personally, have pride in the service we provide and love the relationships we’ve built along the way.”

Master Garage Door Company specializes in the installation, service and repair of all makes and models of residential and light commercial garage doors and garage door openers.

“We are licensed, bonded and insured,” Manning said. “Every new door we install is permitted by Hillsborough County to meet all wind load and hurricane specifications for hurricane code requirements.”

Being a part of the Brandon community is very important to the Mannings. Both Tawnie and Steve serve on boards or are part of various Brandon-community nonprofits and organizations. Their business has also won numerous awards for their level of customer service.

“We love our community and it’s important to us to give back to our community by being a vital part of it,” Manning said. “We are faith-based, and the name ‘Master’ comes from a few things; one, we intend to do the best at what we do, and the Lord is the master, and it’s because of him we are able to do the things we do for others.”

The Mannings have been strong supporters of Homes For Our Troops for many years. This veteran nonprofit builds and donates specially adapted custom homes nationwide for severely injured post-9/11 Veterans, to enable them to rebuild their lives.

“Giving back to our military is very important to Tawnie and I,” Steve said. “They served our country, and we felt is was our honor to serve them and give them a quality garage door for their new homes.”

Whether you need new equipment or repairs to an existing system, you can trust Master Garage Door Company to get the job done quickly and with integrity. If you would like to learn more about the services offered at Master Garage Door Company or to schedule a free consultation, you can visit its website at www.mastergaragedoor.com or call 813-684-7744.