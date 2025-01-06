Strawberry Festival Concert Tickets On Sale

The stage is set for the 2025 Florida Strawberry Festival. Advance tickets for admission and headline entertainment shows are on sale now. The 2025 Florida Strawberry Festival takes place from Thursday, February 27, through Sunday, March 9, in Plant City. For more information, visit https://flstrawberryfestival.com/, Facebook, Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) or follow #berryfest25.

Friends Of The Bloomingdale Library Celebrates 20 Years

The Friends of the Bloomingdale Library (FOL) cordially invite you to its 20th year celebration on Saturday, February 1, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Many of the groups that meet at the library will have display tables with literature and representatives who will discuss their activities and answer any questions you may have. Refreshments will be served. The Bloomingdale Regional Public Library is located at 1906 Bloomingdale Ave. in Valrico. Be sure to stop by.

Habitat Hillsborough Awarded $50,000 Donation From Lightning Foundation

Habitat for Humanity of Hillsborough County has been awarded $50,000 from the Tampa Bay Lightning Foundation’s Tampa Bay Strong fund for hurricane relief and recovery in the region. The award is part of the foundation’s commitment of over $3 million to respond to community needs in the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. With the donation from the Lightning Foundation, Habitat Hillsborough will help provide urgent repairs to vulnerable homeowners in Hillsborough County whose homes were damaged following the hurricanes.

Gasparilla-themed Gingerbread Display

Residents at Osprey Heights participate in a yearly gingerbread decorating contest. This year, a Gasparilla-inspired theme was chosen, featuring a large sailboat made entirely of chocolate with resident made ginger boats following behind. The boat features Santa and his elves, who are having fun hanging around and causing some trouble of their own. Residents enjoyed planning, designing and decorating their boats and showing their creative side.

MercyMe Coming To Tampa’s Yuengling Center

Grammy-nominated band MercyMe has announced that their spring 2025 MERCYME LIVE TOUR, with Zach Williams and special guest Sam Wesley, will stop at Tampa’s Yuengling Center on April 3 at 7 p.m. Their No. 1 track, “Say I Won’t,” from their inhale (exhale) album, was recently certified gold by the RIAA, bringing the band’s certification tally to total 16 gold, platinum and multiplatinum singles and albums. MercyMe is currently in their studio working on a new album that is scheduled to be released in 2025.

Tickets for this event are on sale at www.ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices are $25, $29, $37.50, $49.50, $67 and $79 and are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include facility fee or service charges. Advanced parking passes are available at www.parkwhiz.com. Get connected with MercyMe at https://mercyme.org/.